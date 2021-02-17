IPL 2021 Players Auction Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch Live TV Coverage of IPL auction

IPL 2021 Players Auction Live Streaming: A total of 292 players have been enlisted for IPL players auction on Thursday – 164 of them Indian and 125 overseas. There will also be three associate players in the auction.

With 61 slots across eight franchises up for grabs, Royal Challengers Bangalore has the maximum, 11 vacancies, to fill with a purse of Rs 35.4 crore while Sunrisers Hyderabad has only three slots available with Rs 10.75 crore in its kitty.

The highest purse available is with Anil Kumble coached ‘Punjab Kings’, formerly Kings XI Punjab, which has Rs 53.20 crore available for spending on nine spots.

With the IPL back in India after being held in the UAE last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, focus will be on big-hitters as well as slow bowlers. Flamboyant Australian Glenn Maxwell is expected to be a favourite, despite his under-whelming record, along with England’s spin bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali.

When is the IPL 2021 Auction?

The Indian Premier League 2021 Auction will take place on Thursday, February 18.

Where is the IPL 2021 Auction being held?

The IPL 2021 Auction will be held in Chennai this year.

Which TV channel will broadcast the IPL 2021 Auction Live?

The IPL 2021 Auction can be watched on Star Sports Network.

Where can you live stream the IPL 2021 Auction?

The IPL 2021 Auction can be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar.