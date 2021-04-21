scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 21, 2021
IPL 2021, PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online: Punjab, Hyderabad seek to iron out issues

IPL 2021 Live Score, PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad are looking for their first win of the season, while Punjab Kings have fared marginally better so far in IPL 2021.

Updated: April 21, 2021 2:28:15 pm
pbks vs srhIPL 2021, PBKS vs SRH Live Score:

IPL 2021, PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: A desperate Sunrisers Hyderabad are seeking inspiration from skipper David Warner to arrest their early slide and register their first points of the season when they take on Punjab Kings in the IPL 2021 on Wednesday.

SRH slumped to three straight defeats, and in all occasions while chasing. Punjab have won one out of three games to be placed at seventh in the standings, a rung above their Wednesday’s opponents. Chasing has been Sunrisers’ achilles’ heel so far in the league. They failed to get past a low score against Mumbai Indians in their last match. SRH have been hit hard by the lack of depth in their playing XI and below-par Indian bench strength. In these circumstances, the onus rests on Warner to do some magic and inspire his side to bounce back in the tournament. Match starts at 3:30 pm IST. Toss and playing XIs out at 3 pm IST.

IPL 2021, Punjab vs Hyderabad Live Updates:

14:28 (IST)21 Apr 2021
Rashid Khan's advantage over KL Rahul

Rashid Khan has turned up for SRH, but their most other stars have not yet. He holds an edge over PBKS captain KL Rahul. SRH pressed the panic button by making four changes to their XI last time out. Could they try using Rashid in the Powerplay today?

14:04 (IST)21 Apr 2021
PBKS vs SRH

SRH have been hit hard by some familiar problems at the outset of IPL 2021. Lack of depth in their playing XI has been their big problem, with their batting innings petering out in the later halves of their matches. Can Warner do some magic and inspire his side? The SRH captain has scored just 93 runs from the three matches he has played so far with the 54 against Royals Challengers Bangalore being the highest. The likes of Priyam Garg and Kedar Jadhav are waiting in the wings to stake their claims to the places of the likes of Abhishek Sharma and Abdul Samad if they do not make their mark soon.

Punjab Kings Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Jalaj Saxena, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Williamson, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Priyam Garg

