IPL 2021, PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online: Punjab, Hyderabad seek to iron out issues

IPL 2021, PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: A desperate Sunrisers Hyderabad are seeking inspiration from skipper David Warner to arrest their early slide and register their first points of the season when they take on Punjab Kings in the IPL 2021 on Wednesday.
SRH slumped to three straight defeats, and in all occasions while chasing. Punjab have won one out of three games to be placed at seventh in the standings, a rung above their Wednesday’s opponents. Chasing has been Sunrisers’ achilles’ heel so far in the league. They failed to get past a low score against Mumbai Indians in their last match. SRH have been hit hard by the lack of depth in their playing XI and below-par Indian bench strength. In these circumstances, the onus rests on Warner to do some magic and inspire his side to bounce back in the tournament. Match starts at 3:30 pm IST. Toss and playing XIs out at 3 pm IST.
Rashid Khan has turned up for SRH, but their most other stars have not yet. He holds an edge over PBKS captain KL Rahul. SRH pressed the panic button by making four changes to their XI last time out. Could they try using Rashid in the Powerplay today?
SRH have been hit hard by some familiar problems at the outset of IPL 2021. Lack of depth in their playing XI has been their big problem, with their batting innings petering out in the later halves of their matches. Can Warner do some magic and inspire his side? The SRH captain has scored just 93 runs from the three matches he has played so far with the 54 against Royals Challengers Bangalore being the highest. The likes of Priyam Garg and Kedar Jadhav are waiting in the wings to stake their claims to the places of the likes of Abhishek Sharma and Abdul Samad if they do not make their mark soon.