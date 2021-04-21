IPL 2021, PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online: Punjab, Hyderabad seek to iron out issues

IPL 2021, PBKS vs SRH Live Score:

IPL 2021, PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: A desperate Sunrisers Hyderabad are seeking inspiration from skipper David Warner to arrest their early slide and register their first points of the season when they take on Punjab Kings in the IPL 2021 on Wednesday.

SRH slumped to three straight defeats, and in all occasions while chasing. Punjab have won one out of three games to be placed at seventh in the standings, a rung above their Wednesday’s opponents. Chasing has been Sunrisers’ achilles’ heel so far in the league. They failed to get past a low score against Mumbai Indians in their last match. SRH have been hit hard by the lack of depth in their playing XI and below-par Indian bench strength. In these circumstances, the onus rests on Warner to do some magic and inspire his side to bounce back in the tournament. Match starts at 3:30 pm IST. Toss and playing XIs out at 3 pm IST.