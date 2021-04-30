IPL 2021, PBKS vs RCB Live Cricket Score Online: KL Rahul vs Virat Kohli

IPL 2021, PBKS vs RCB Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing IPL 2021 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.
The KL Rahul-led unit will be looking to get their campaign back on track after facing three consecutive losses at the start of the season. A loss against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last outing demoted them to the sixth position in the points table with just two wins in six matches. On the other hand, the Virat Kohli-led side will be looking to reclaim the top spot from Chennai Super Kings by registering their sixth victory tonight.
Punjab Kings (Probable XI): KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Dawid Malan, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Probable XI): Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Dan Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the IPL 2021 contest between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. KL Rahul's men have won two of their six matches. On the other hand, the Virat Kohli-led unit is aiming for their sixth win. Stay tuned!