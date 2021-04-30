scorecardresearch
Friday, April 30, 2021
IPL 2021, PBKS vs RCB Live Cricket Score Online: KL Rahul vs Virat Kohli

IPL 2021 Live Score, PBKS vs RCB Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be looking to reclaim the top spot by registering a win against Punjab Kings on Friday.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: April 30, 2021 6:25:25 pm
IPL 2021, PBKS vs RCB Live Score: The match is being held in Ahmedabad.

IPL 2021, PBKS vs RCB Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing IPL 2021 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

The KL Rahul-led unit will be looking to get their campaign back on track after facing three consecutive losses at the start of the season. A loss against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last outing demoted them to the sixth position in the points table with just two wins in six matches. On the other hand, the Virat Kohli-led side will be looking to reclaim the top spot from Chennai Super Kings by registering their sixth victory tonight.

Live Blog

IPL 2021, PBKS vs RCB Live Score Online:

18:20 (IST)30 Apr 2021
PBKS vs RCB: What are the predicted playing XIs?

Punjab Kings (Probable XI): KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Dawid Malan, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Probable XI): Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Dan Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj

18:15 (IST)30 Apr 2021
Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the IPL 2021 contest between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. KL Rahul's men have won two of their six matches. On the other hand, the Virat Kohli-led unit is aiming for their sixth win. Stay tuned!

Punjab Kings Squad: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (W), Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, MS Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, K S Bharat, Finn Allen

