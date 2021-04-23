IPL 2021, PBKS vs MI Live Cricket Score Online: Rohit, Rahul to face off in Chennai

IPL 2021, PBKS vs MI Live Score: The match is being held in Chennai.

IPL 2021, PBKS vs MI Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

Under the leadership of KL Rahul, PBKS were off to a promising start to the campaign. But now, they are coming into this contest on the back of three successive defeats, languishing in the bottom half of the table. On the other hand, MI will look to get back to winning ways after failing to beat DC in their last encounter. The Rohit Sharma-led unit would aim to shrug off their middle-order inconsistencies and register their third win of the season. The five-time champions are currently fourth on the points table.