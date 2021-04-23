IPL 2021, PBKS vs MI Live Cricket Score Online: Rohit, Rahul to face off in Chennai

scorecardresearch
Friday, April 23, 2021
Updated: April 23, 2021 6:20:30 pm
IPL 2021, PBKS vs MI Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

Under the leadership of KL Rahul, PBKS were off to a promising start to the campaign. But now, they are coming into this contest on the back of three successive defeats, languishing in the bottom half of the table. On the other hand, MI will look to get back to winning ways after failing to beat DC in their last encounter. The Rohit Sharma-led unit would aim to shrug off their middle-order inconsistencies and register their third win of the season. The five-time champions are currently fourth on the points table.

PBKS vs MI: What's the head-to-head record?

The two teams have played each other 28 times where MI holds an upper hand with 16 wins as compared to PBKS' 12. They last faced each other during IPL 2020 where the KL Rahul-led side beat the eventual champions after playing two super-overs.

Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the IPL 2021 contest between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma and his men have won just two of their four opening matches. Can the KL Rahul-led unit put a stop to their losing streak? Stay tuned!

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Adam Milne, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Neesham, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Quinton De Kock (WK), Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Yudhvir Singh.

Punjab Kings Squad: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar.

