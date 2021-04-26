IPL 2021 PBKS vs KKR Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch

IPL 2021 PBKS vs KKR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Their three-match losing streak finally over, Punjab Kings would seek to build a winning momentum when they face the struggling Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL match in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Punjab made a winning start but then slumped to three straight losses before producing a clinical show to beat defending champions Mumbai by nine wickets on Friday, and they would look to notch up another triumph against KKR which have suffered four defeats on the trot.

On the other hand, KKR, led by England’s World Cup winning skipper Eoin Morgan, continued to slide after losing to Rajasthan Royals by six wickets in their last match.

