IPL 2021, PBKS vs KKR Live Cricket Score Online: Knight Riders’ charge to rise from the bottom

IPL 2021, PBKS vs KKR Live Score: KKR need a win to move up from the bottom of the table

IPL 2021, PBKS vs KKR Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021’s Ahmedabad leg begins tonight with Punjab Kings taking on Kolkata Knight Riders. PBKS gained momentum after a comprehensive win over Mumbai Indians in their previous game. A win against KKR will help them get to the top four on the points table. On the other hand, KKR’s poor run in the tournament continues with four losses on the trot after winning their first game. They lost their previous game against Rajasthan Royals without putting up a fight.

KKR’s batting has been ordinary in these losses except the spirited effort from Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik and Pat Cummins in the unsuccessful run chase against Chennai Super Kings. KKR’s middle-order has not been able to fire regularly. Skipper Eoin Morgan is struggling with the bat as well which is a main concern for the team. It will be interesting to see if Morgan makes a change in the batting lineup. New Zealand’s wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert is yet to make his IPL debut and can score quickly up the order.