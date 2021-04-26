IPL 2021, PBKS vs KKR Live Cricket Score Online: Knight Riders’ charge to rise from the bottom

scorecardresearch
IPL 2021, PBKS vs KKR Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021’s Ahmedabad leg begins tonight with Punjab Kings taking on Kolkata Knight Riders. PBKS gained momentum after a comprehensive win over Mumbai Indians in their previous game. A win against KKR will help them get to the top four on the points table. On the other hand, KKR’s poor run in the tournament continues with four losses on the trot after winning their first game. They lost their previous game against Rajasthan Royals without putting up a fight.

KKR’s batting has been ordinary in these losses except the spirited effort from Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik and Pat Cummins in the unsuccessful run chase against Chennai Super Kings. KKR’s middle-order has not been able to fire regularly. Skipper Eoin Morgan is struggling with the bat as well which is a main concern for the team. It will be interesting to see if Morgan makes a change in the batting lineup. New Zealand’s wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert is yet to make his IPL debut and can score quickly up the order.

18:06 (IST)26 Apr 2021
First game in Ahmedabad

Hello and welcome to the live blog of Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash. KKR are in desperate need of a win after four consecutive losses. It will be interesting to see if they make any major changes to the side when playing their first game in Ahmedabad. 

Squads:

PBKS: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Jhye Richardson, Ishan Porel, Riley Meredith, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar

KKR: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Harbhajan Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora

