IPL 2021, PBKS vs DC Live Cricket Score Online: Agarwal leads PBKS, Malan makes IPL debut

IPL 2021, PBKS vs DC Live Score: DC need a win to get to the top of the table

IPL 2021, PBKS vs DC Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl first. Dawid Malan makes his IPL debut replacing Nicholas Pooran. In a big blow to Punjab Kings (PBKS), KL Rahul has been hospitalised and will go undergo surgery after getting diagnosed with acute appendicitis. The PBKS skipper is currently the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 331 runs from seven games and four half-centuries to his name. In his absence, Mayank Agarwal will lead the side. PBKS are currently in fifth place on the points table with three wins from seven games. They registered a big win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the previous game.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals (DC) registered a comprehensive win against a struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). They are currently in the second spot with five wins from seven games. The DC openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw are in sublime form and contenders for the orange cap. Skipper Rishabh Pant is likely to include Lalit Yadav in the side after his performance in the previous game replacing an unfit Amit Mishra with a shoulder niggle.

