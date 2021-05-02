IPL 2021, PBKS vs DC Live Cricket Score Online: Agarwal leads PBKS, Malan makes IPL debut

IPL 2021, PBKS vs DC Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl first. Dawid Malan makes his IPL debut replacing Nicholas Pooran. In a big blow to Punjab Kings (PBKS), KL Rahul has been hospitalised and will go undergo surgery after getting diagnosed with acute appendicitis. The PBKS skipper is currently the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 331 runs from seven games and four half-centuries to his name. In his absence, Mayank Agarwal will lead the side. PBKS are currently in fifth place on the points table with three wins from seven games. They registered a big win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the previous game.
On the other hand, Delhi Capitals (DC) registered a comprehensive win against a struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). They are currently in the second spot with five wins from seven games. The DC openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw are in sublime form and contenders for the orange cap. Skipper Rishabh Pant is likely to include Lalit Yadav in the side after his performance in the previous game replacing an unfit Amit Mishra with a shoulder niggle.
Marcus Stoinis opens the bowling from the other end. Mayank Agarwal works it behind square and gets a single. Prabhsimran Singh gets off the mark with a single as well. Agarwal plays it towards mid-wicket, gets a quick single. Singh plays it towards third man, just a single. Two more singles from the over. PBKS 6/0 after 2 overs
Prabhsimran Singh opens the innings alongside Mayank Agarwal. This means Chris Gayle will bat at No.3 and Dawid Malan at No.4. Ishant Sharma opens the bowling for Delhi Capitals and absolutely gives no chance to Prabhsimran to score off him. Ishant opens the bowling with a maiden over. PBKS 0/0 after 1 over
It's sad and we are gonna miss him (KL Rahul) but it is what it is. We have to go out and play good cricket. We won the last game we played, so we are high on confidence. I can hope that it gets a little lower and slower as the game progresses. But it's good to set target and then defend it. (On captaining) Really looking forward to the responsibility, we have spoken about going out there, enjoying ourselves, playing some fierce and aggressive cricket with smile on our faces. We've got Malan in for Pooran.
Dawid Malan finally makes his IPL debut. Malan has scored 1,003 runs from 24 T20I matches at an average of 50.15 including one century and 10 half-centuries. In T20s overall, he has 6,265 runs from 228 games including five centuries and 36 half-centuries.
PBKS XI: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Mayank Agarwal(c), Chris Gayle, Dawid Malan, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami
DC XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Steven Smith, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan
Rishabh Pant wins toss and opts to field first. Mayank Agarwal is the new captain for Punjab Kings. Also, Dawid Malan makes his IPL debut today.
Harpreet Brar and Ravi Kishnoi will be the key bowlers against Delhi Capitals. However, it will be interesting to see whether Punjab Kings include both in the side against DC as they have four left-handed batsmen in Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer and Axar Patel.
Nicholas Pooran has struggled in the tournament with a string of poor scores. With KL Rahul out of the side, Punjab Kings need an opener or a No.3 batsman and the No.1 T20I batsman fits the bill. Malan can make his T20I debut against Delhi Capitals.