IPL 2021 PBKS vs CSK Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings match?

IPL 2021 PBKS vs CSK Live Streaming: Chennai Super Kings are to register their first win yet in the IPL 2021.

IPL 2021 PBKS vs CSK Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings will try to give their best in their second IPL 2021 match when they meet confident Punjab Kings today at Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium. The two sides experienced contrasting fortunes in their respective tournament opener.

While CSK lost by seven wickets against Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings eked out a four-run win over Rajasthan Royals in a high-scoring thriller. With the dew playing a crucial role at Wankhede, the side winning the toss would want to bowl first.

But the CSK’s bowling unit looked completely out of sorts and clueless against the DC opening duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw, who were ominous from the word go and stitched a 138-run stand to take the game away from CSK. The likes of Deepak Chahar, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Jadeja and Moeen Ali all went for big runs and looked rusty

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, had a narrow escape against RR the other despite posting a mammoth 221 for 6 on the board. Opening the batting, KL Rahul played a captain’s knock of 91 off just 50 balls. He was ably supported by big-hitting Chris Gayle (40 off 28) and Deepak Hooda (64 off 28).

For Punjab Kings and Rahul, batting is not at all area of concern as they showed with their performance in the opener, but just like CSK, the bowling unit remains a major worry despite spending big money at the auction.

What time will the IPL 2021 match between CSK and PBKS begin?

The IPL 2021 match between CSK and PBKS will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Friday. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which channel will telecast IPL 2021 match between CSK and PBKS in India?

The IPL 2021 match between CSK and PBKS will be telecast by the Star Sports network on TV.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between CSK and PBKS?

The IPL 2021 match between CSK and PBKS can be streamed live on Hotstar and Star Sports Network’s platforms. You can catch live updates on indianexpress.com.

Teams (from)

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (c & wk), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, R Sai Kishore, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujra, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar.