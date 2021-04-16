IPL 2021 Live Score, PBKS vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Battle of Kings in Mumbai

IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK Live Score: The match will be held in Mumbai.

IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an IPL 2021 encounter at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. The IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

KL Rahul-led PBKS started their campaign on a winning note as they defeated Rajasthan Royals by four runs, while the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings failed to defend a big total against Delhi Capitals in their opener. To add to CSK’s headaches, the Yellow Army won’t have the services of either of their overseas pacemen, namely Jason Behrendorff and Lungi Ngidi. On the other hand, PBKS will rely on their big-hitting top-order.