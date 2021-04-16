IPL 2021 Live Score, PBKS vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Battle of Kings in Mumbai

IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an IPL 2021 encounter at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. The IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live streaming will be available on Hotstar.
KL Rahul-led PBKS started their campaign on a winning note as they defeated Rajasthan Royals by four runs, while the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings failed to defend a big total against Delhi Capitals in their opener. To add to CSK’s headaches, the Yellow Army won’t have the services of either of their overseas pacemen, namely Jason Behrendorff and Lungi Ngidi. On the other hand, PBKS will rely on their big-hitting top-order.
Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and have opted to field.
Punjab Kings had a narrow escape against RR the other despite posting a mammoth 221 for 6 on the board. Opening the batting, KL Rahul played a captain’s knock of 91 off just 50 balls. He was ably supported by big-hitting Chris Gayle (40 off 28) and Deepak Hooda (64 off 28). For Punjab Kings and Rahul, batting is not at all area of concern as they showed with their performance in the opener, but just like CSK, the bowling unit remains a major worry despite spending big money at the auction.
Chennai outfit’s bowling unit looked completely out of sorts and clueless against the DC opening duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw, who were ominous from the word go and stitched a 138-run stand to take the game away from CSK. The likes of Deepak Chahar, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Jadeja and Moeen Ali all went for big runs and looked rusty. And come Friday, the onus would be on master tactician Dhoni to inspire his teammates to lift their performance and give Punjab a run for their money.
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the IPL 2021 contest between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings. While the KL Rahul-led team will be looking to make it two in two, MS Dhoni's side will hope to open their points account. Stay tuned for more!