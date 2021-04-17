IPL 2021 Live Score, MI vs SRH Live Cricket Score: Hyderabad looking for first win

scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 17, 2021
By: Sports Desk |
Updated: April 17, 2021 6:30:54 pm
ipl 2021IPL 2021, MI vs SRH Live Score: The match will be held in Chennai.

IPL 2021, MI vs SRH Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on favourites Mumbai Indians in match nine of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Chennai on Saturday, trying to arrest an early slide.

SRH have an abundance of foreign firepower but their lack of depth in terms of Indians players and their troubles chasing have been exposed early on in the season. The likes of Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma might get a look-in for them. MI will be looking to carry the momentum they found in the late stages of their previous match, against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Live Blog

IPL 2021, MI vs SRH Live Score Updates:

18:30 (IST)17 Apr 2021
MI vs SRH: What are the predicted playing XIs tonight?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Predicted XI): David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

Mumbai Indians (Predicted XI): Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieran Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

18:30 (IST)17 Apr 2021
MI vs SRH: Mahela previews...
18:20 (IST)17 Apr 2021
MI vs SRH: Can Hyderabad find the right combination?

After two losses so far, both while chasing, Hyderabad would probably look at the option of setting a total considering it has one of the best bowling attacks in the IPL. The big question will be how can the team accommodate Kane Williamson if he is match-ready. The team will hope players like Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar can be more aggressive and not let the whole batting unit depend on David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. A win against a side like Mumbai could be the booster shot Sunrisers desperately seek.

18:15 (IST)17 Apr 2021
Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the IPL 2021 contest between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. While the champions will be looking for their second win, David Warner's side will hope to open their account. Stay tuned for more!

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, T Natarajan, Kane Williamson, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Roy, Sandeep Sharma, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Yudhvir Singh

