IPL 2021 Live Score, MI vs SRH Live Cricket Score: Hyderabad looking for first win

IPL 2021, MI vs SRH Live Score: The match will be held in Chennai.

IPL 2021, MI vs SRH Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on favourites Mumbai Indians in match nine of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Chennai on Saturday, trying to arrest an early slide.

SRH have an abundance of foreign firepower but their lack of depth in terms of Indians players and their troubles chasing have been exposed early on in the season. The likes of Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma might get a look-in for them. MI will be looking to carry the momentum they found in the late stages of their previous match, against Kolkata Knight Riders.