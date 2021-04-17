IPL 2021 Live Score, MI vs SRH Live Cricket Score: Hyderabad looking for first win

IPL 2021, MI vs SRH Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on favourites Mumbai Indians in match nine of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Chennai on Saturday, trying to arrest an early slide.
SRH have an abundance of foreign firepower but their lack of depth in terms of Indians players and their troubles chasing have been exposed early on in the season. The likes of Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma might get a look-in for them. MI will be looking to carry the momentum they found in the late stages of their previous match, against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Predicted XI): David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan
Mumbai Indians (Predicted XI): Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieran Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
After two losses so far, both while chasing, Hyderabad would probably look at the option of setting a total considering it has one of the best bowling attacks in the IPL. The big question will be how can the team accommodate Kane Williamson if he is match-ready. The team will hope players like Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar can be more aggressive and not let the whole batting unit depend on David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. A win against a side like Mumbai could be the booster shot Sunrisers desperately seek.
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the IPL 2021 contest between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. While the champions will be looking for their second win, David Warner's side will hope to open their account. Stay tuned for more!