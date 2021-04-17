scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, April 17, 2021
Latest news

IPL 2021 MI vs SRH Live Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match?

IPL 2021 MI vs SRH Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad takes place on Saturday.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: April 17, 2021 3:37:35 pm
kkr vs mi, kkr vs mi ipl 2021, kolkata knight riders vs mumbai indians ipl 2021, andre russell five wicket haul, andre russell fifer, rahul chahar, nitish ranaIPL 2021 MI vs SRH Live Streaming: (Source: BCCI/IPL)

IPL 2021 MI vs SRH Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in tonight’s IPL encounter in Chennai.  Both the teams have witnessed contrasting fortunes with Mumbai winnings one and losing another. However, Hyderabad has lost both their encounters and are yet to open their account.

All eyes will be on whether SRH features New Zealand batter, Kane Williamson, in their playing eleven. Mumbai Indians are expected to go unchanged after recording a win against KKR in their previous encounter.

What time will the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which channel will telecast IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in India?

The IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be telecast by the Star Sports network on TV.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad can be streamed live on Hotstar and Star Sports Network’s platforms. You can catch live updates on indianexpress.com.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

MS Dhoni, CSK vs PBKS
CSK vs PBKS in Pics: Deepak Chahar brings home smiles on Dhoni’s 200th game
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Apr 17: Latest News

x