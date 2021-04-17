IPL 2021 MI vs SRH Live Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match?

IPL 2021 MI vs SRH Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in tonight’s IPL encounter in Chennai. Both the teams have witnessed contrasting fortunes with Mumbai winnings one and losing another. However, Hyderabad has lost both their encounters and are yet to open their account.

All eyes will be on whether SRH features New Zealand batter, Kane Williamson, in their playing eleven. Mumbai Indians are expected to go unchanged after recording a win against KKR in their previous encounter.

What time will the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which channel will telecast IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in India?

The IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be telecast by the Star Sports network on TV.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad can be streamed live on Hotstar and Star Sports Network’s platforms. You can catch live updates on indianexpress.com.