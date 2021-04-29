IPL 2021, MI vs RR Live Cricket Score Online: Mumbai Indians opt to field first against Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2021, MI vs RR Live Score: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2021, MI vs RR Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians are taking on the inconsistent Rajasthan Royals in Match 24 of IPL 2021 on Thursday in New Delhi. This is the first match taking place on Thursday, with the second match of the double header day taking place between KKR and DC later in the evening.

MI are coming into the match after suffering back-to-back losses, the last one being a nine-wicket defeat against Punjab Kings in Chennai. The defending champions need to start the Delhi leg afresh. The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan have lost thrice in the tournament so far and will seek to build on the six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous match. Dew won’t be a factor on Thursday as it is an afternoon game.