IPL 2021, MI vs RR Live Cricket Score Online: Mumbai Indians opt to field first against Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2021, MI vs RR Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians are taking on the inconsistent Rajasthan Royals in Match 24 of IPL 2021 on Thursday in New Delhi. This is the first match taking place on Thursday, with the second match of the double header day taking place between KKR and DC later in the evening.
MI are coming into the match after suffering back-to-back losses, the last one being a nine-wicket defeat against Punjab Kings in Chennai. The defending champions need to start the Delhi leg afresh. The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan have lost thrice in the tournament so far and will seek to build on the six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous match. Dew won’t be a factor on Thursday as it is an afternoon game.
Mumbai Indians have won the toss and have opted to field.
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult
"Like we saw yesterday, it's a good surface. There is a good covering of grass and we've seen over the years that whenever the pitches here have grass, it tends to play well. The groundsmen are constantly watering it due to the heat so might start a bit tacky but should get better and better as the game progresses. Teams might prefer chasing due to this reason." says Ajit Agarkar in his pitch report.
Rajasthan Royals have been the team hardest hit by player unavailability. Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye and Liam Livingstone have all left the team and Rassie van der Dussen is yet to complete his quarantine after having joined the team. Mumbai Indians do not have injury worries, but the lack of form of their middle order is troubling for them.
This is one rubber the underdogs have the edge in. Rajasthan Royals have edged this encounter five times out of the last six. Mumbai Indians, who are yet to find their groove this season, will be hoping they can get one past their bogey team. Toss and team news at 3 pm IST.
Squads:
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Manan Vohra, Shreyas Gopal, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh
Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh