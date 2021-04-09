IPL 2021, MI vs RCB Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch

MI vs RCB: The IPL 2021 will commence with a battle between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's men on Friday. (FILE)

IPL 2021 MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the team led by India skipper, will lock horns in what promises to be a titanic encounter to kick off the fourteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mumbai Indians, aiming for another title, are again the stronger side on paper. If Rohit fails, then Quinton de Kock will certainly succeed. If both fail, Ishan Kishan and Surya Kumar Yadav could scare the daylights out of the opposition. And if the top-order is blown away, then the indomitable Pandya brothers (Hardik and Krunal) will be on the rivals’ case.

Rohit’s opposite number is the national captain, who is ready to open once again. Glenn Maxwell has again been picked for a bomb and New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson has been made an overnight multi-millionaire by the franchise despite him being untested on Indian dust-bowls. Devdutt Padikkal will be in his second season with teams analysing him way more and Yuzvendra Chahal seems to have lost his mojo.

When and what time will IPL 2021 match Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?

IPL 2021 match Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Friday. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which channel will telecast IPL 2021 match Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in India?

The IPL 2021 match Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be telecast by the Star Sports network on TV.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2021 match Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

IPL 2021 match Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore can be streamed live on Hotstar and Star Sports Network’s platforms.