IPL 2021, MI vs KKR Live Cricket Score Updates: Mumbai face Kolkata in Abu Dhabi

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR Live Cricket Score Updates Online: Mumbai Indians (MI) will aim to bounce back from their previous loss in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) against an in-form Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.
The defending champion will look for inspiration from skipper Rohit Sharma, who was rested as a precautionary measure due to having niggles in their 20-run loss against Chennai Super Kings. KKR, on the other hand, registered a dominating nine-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening contest of the second leg of the IPL 2021. MI, who have won 22 times in 28 matches against KKR, won the last encounter between the two outfits earlier this year. While MI are sitting on the fourth spot, with eight points from eight matches, KKR are placed at the sixth spot, with three victories from eight matches.
The last time these two sides met, Rahul Chahar ran through the KKR top order & got 4 wickets.
MI will be hoping to register their first win in the UAE this year. They were missing captain Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Hardik Pandya in their last outing, with both players being sidelined as a “precautionary measure”. On the other hand, Eoin Morgan-led KKR are looking for their seventh win against the five-time champions.
The much-anticipated match between the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders is about to start in Abu Dhabi. MI will aim to bounce back from their 20-run defeat to Chennai Super Kings while the in-form KKR will look to keep their momentum going after demolishing the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 9 wickets on Monday.