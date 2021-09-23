IPL 2021, MI vs KKR Predicted Playing XI: Will Rohit Sharma be back for Mumbai?

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR Predicted Playing XI: Mumbai Indians (MI) will aim to bounce back from their 20-run defeat to Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2021 when they take on an in-form Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The defending champions, who started off the second leg of the ongoing IPL campaign on September 19, will be hoping to register their first win in the UAE this year. MI were missing captain Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Hardik Pandya in their last outing, with both players being sidelined as a “precautionary measure”, according to fast bowler Trent Boult. As for KKR, a win against MI has been elusive. The Eoin Morgan-led side will eye their seventh win against the five-time champions on the back of a dominating nine-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore. While MI are sitting on the fourth spot, with eight points from eight matches, KKR are placed at the sixth spot, with three victories from eight matches.

Mumbai Indians (MI) Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Predicted Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (w), Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna