IPL 2021, MI vs KKR Live Streaming Online: When and where to watch?

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR Live Score Streaming Online: Mumbai Indians (MI) will hope to move further up the points table when they face an in-form Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their second match of the second leg of the IPL 2021 on Thursday.

The Rohit Sharma-led team are currently sitting on the fourth spot, with eight points from eight matches. On the other hand, KKR are placed at the sixth spot, with three wins from eight matches. After losing to Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, the defending champions will be hopeful of reviving their fortunes considering the previous battles between the two. MI, who have won 22 times in 28 matches against KKR, won the last encounter between the two outfits earlier this year.

Where will the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match take place?

The Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

When will the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match begin?

The Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match begins at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday (September 23).

Where will the live coverage of the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match be available?

The Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be live broadcast on Star Sports — Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match online?

The Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary on indianexpress.com.

Mumbai Indians (MI) Squad: Rohit Sharma (c) Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Neesham, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh, Adam Milne, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Karun Nair, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathy, Shubman Gill, Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pawan Negi, M Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Dube, Tim Southee, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russel, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Seifert