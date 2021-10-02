IPL 2021, MI vs DC, RR vs CSK Live Streaming Online: When and where to watch?

IPL 2021, MI vs DC, RR vs CSK Live Score Streaming Online: Delhi Capitals will look to bounce back after a blip in the last match, while a struggling Mumbai Indians unit will hope to hold on to their new-found momentum in the first of Saturday’s IPL double headers. Having virtually sealed their playoff berth with eight wins, Delhi were done in by the sluggish conditions of Sharjah, as an all-round Kolkata Knight Riders trumped them by three wickets in a low-scoring affair.

While in the second game, former champions Chennai Super Kings would look to ensure that the momentum remains intact when they take on a struggling Rajasthan Royals. CSK, led by the talismanic Mahendra Singh Dhoni, became the first team to seal a play-off berth with a six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday. They are currently leading the standings with 18 points from 11 games.

Where will the MI vs DC and RR vs CSK take place?

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match will be played at Sharjah and the second match of the day between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will be played at Abu Dhabi.

When will the MI vs DC and RR vs CSK begin?

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match begins at 3:30 PM IST on Saturday (October 2) and the second match of the day between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will start at 7:30 PM (IST).

Where will the live coverage of the MI vs DC and RR vs CSK be available?

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match and Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings game will be live broadcast on Star Sports — Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch the live streaming of the MI vs DC and RR vs CSK online?

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match and Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings game will be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary on indianexpress.com.