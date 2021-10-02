MI vs DC Live Score IPL 2021

Delhi struggled to get going against KKR bowlers who made full use of the slow surface after opting to bowl. That none in the star-studded Rishabh Pant-led Delhi batting lineup managed to get a six in their stipulated 20 overs, highlighted how difficult stroke-making was. Delhi managed just 127/9 as the mystery spin duo of Sunil Narine and Venkatesh Iyer tightened the noose. It was only Steve Smith (39 off 34 balls), who replaced an injured Prithvi Shaw, and Pant (39 off 36 balls), who got some runs while their lower middle-order managed only 13 runs. The outing was however an aberration for the Delhi batsmen who have done well so far and they would hope that Shaw is fit and back in the playing XI. Their seam-bowling all-rounder Marcus Stoinis (hamstring) may take longer to be back. With the sluggish conditions on offer, DC's spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav would look to make inroads.