MI vs DC Live Score IPL 2021

Saturday, October 02, 2021
By: Sports Desk |
October 2, 2021 2:00:57 pm
MI vs DC Live Score Updates: Delhi Capitals look to bounce back after a blip in the last match, while a struggling Mumbai Indians unit hope to hold on to their new-found momentum in the first of Saturday’s Indian Premier League double headers. Lying second with 16 points from 11 games, the target for the last season’s runners-up Delhi would be to finish in top-two, which will give them two shots at reaching the final. For a team that looked at ease all along, it was Delhi’s first defeat in the UAE leg — and three from 11 matches this season. Mumbai, on the other hand, would look to stay in the race after securing their first win from four matches in the second phase of IPL.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain) Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Neesham, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh, Adam Milne, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Rahul Chahar and Trent Boult

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimrom Hetmyar, Shreyas Iyer, Steve Smith, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Ben Dwarshuis, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lukman Meriwala, Pravin Dubey, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sam Billings and Vishnu Vinod

Delhi struggled to get going against KKR bowlers who made full use of the slow surface after opting to bowl. That none in the star-studded Rishabh Pant-led Delhi batting lineup managed to get a six in their stipulated 20 overs, highlighted how difficult stroke-making was. Delhi managed just 127/9 as the mystery spin duo of Sunil Narine and Venkatesh Iyer tightened the noose. It was only Steve Smith (39 off 34 balls), who replaced an injured Prithvi Shaw, and Pant (39 off 36 balls), who got some runs while their lower middle-order managed only 13 runs. The outing was however an aberration for the Delhi batsmen who have done well so far and they would hope that Shaw is fit and back in the playing XI. Their seam-bowling all-rounder Marcus Stoinis (hamstring) may take longer to be back. With the sluggish conditions on offer, DC's spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav would look to make inroads.

