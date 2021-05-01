scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 01, 2021
IPL 2021, MI vs CSK Live Cricket Score Online: Rohit Sharma vs MS Dhoni

IPL 2021 Live Score, MI vs CSK Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Chennai Super Kings aim to extend their five-match winning streak during their encounter with Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: May 1, 2021 6:45:42 pm
IPL 2021, MI vs CSK Live Score: The match is being held in New Delhi.

IPL 2021, MI vs CSK Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing IPL 2021 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday.

The Rohit Sharma-led unit have endured a topsy-turvy campaign so far, winning just three of their six matches so far. A shaky middle-order comprising Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, and the Pandya brothers have added to their woes early on, but the defending champions will hope that their recent win over Rajasthan Royals will boost their team morale. On the other, MS Dhoni and his men have returned to former glory as they are on a five-match winning streak since opening their season with a loss. CSK have hardly looked rattled with its top-order batters, all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali and Sam Curran in top form.

Live Blog

IPL 2021, MI vs CSK Live Score Online:

18:45 (IST)01 May 2021
MI vs CSK: Recapping last year's IPL meetings...

Despite sharing an overall competitive rivalry, MI have dominated CSK in the last five encounters, winning four. MI and CSK last played each other in October last year where Mumbai (116/0 in 12.2 overs) beat Chennai (114/9 in 20 overs). The first leg between the two sides was the IPL 2020 opener in Abu Dhabi where MS Dhoni's side triumphed over the defending champions by four runs.

18:30 (IST)01 May 2021
MI vs CSK: What's the head-to-head record?

The two teams have played 32 matches in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, with MI winning 19 matches and CSK winning 13.

18:30 (IST)01 May 2021
MI vs CSK: Quinton de Kock previews...
18:20 (IST)01 May 2021
MI vs CSK: What are the predicted playing XIs?

Mumbai Indians (Probable XI): Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Chennai Super Kings (Probable XI): Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi/Imran Tahir

18:15 (IST)01 May 2021
Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the IPL 2021 contest between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Rohit Sharma's men have won three of their six matches. On the other hand, the MS Dhoni-led unit is aiming for a sixth win. Stay tuned!

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Chris Lynn, James Neesham, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma

