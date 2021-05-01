IPL 2021, MI vs CSK Live Cricket Score Online: Rohit Sharma vs MS Dhoni

IPL 2021, MI vs CSK Live Score: The match is being held in New Delhi.

IPL 2021, MI vs CSK Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing IPL 2021 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday.

The Rohit Sharma-led unit have endured a topsy-turvy campaign so far, winning just three of their six matches so far. A shaky middle-order comprising Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, and the Pandya brothers have added to their woes early on, but the defending champions will hope that their recent win over Rajasthan Royals will boost their team morale. On the other, MS Dhoni and his men have returned to former glory as they are on a five-match winning streak since opening their season with a loss. CSK have hardly looked rattled with its top-order batters, all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali and Sam Curran in top form.