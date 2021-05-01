IPL 2021, MI vs CSK Live Cricket Score Online: Rohit Sharma vs MS Dhoni

IPL 2021, MI vs CSK Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing IPL 2021 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday.
The Rohit Sharma-led unit have endured a topsy-turvy campaign so far, winning just three of their six matches so far. A shaky middle-order comprising Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, and the Pandya brothers have added to their woes early on, but the defending champions will hope that their recent win over Rajasthan Royals will boost their team morale. On the other, MS Dhoni and his men have returned to former glory as they are on a five-match winning streak since opening their season with a loss. CSK have hardly looked rattled with its top-order batters, all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali and Sam Curran in top form.
Despite sharing an overall competitive rivalry, MI have dominated CSK in the last five encounters, winning four. MI and CSK last played each other in October last year where Mumbai (116/0 in 12.2 overs) beat Chennai (114/9 in 20 overs). The first leg between the two sides was the IPL 2020 opener in Abu Dhabi where MS Dhoni's side triumphed over the defending champions by four runs.
The two teams have played 32 matches in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, with MI winning 19 matches and CSK winning 13.
Mumbai Indians (Probable XI): Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult
Chennai Super Kings (Probable XI): Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi/Imran Tahir
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the IPL 2021 contest between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Rohit Sharma's men have won three of their six matches. On the other hand, the MS Dhoni-led unit is aiming for a sixth win. Stay tuned!