IPL 2021, MI Playing XI: 7 can bat, 7 can bowl

Defending champion Mumbai Indians are expected to kick-off the part two of this Covid-19 impacted season with a tried and tested playing XI. Taking on CSK, placed second on the points table with 10 points, MI are 4th fourth with 8 points. The big advantage for the most successful IPL franchise ever is the venue-change. Last year, like this time when the IPL was played in UAE, MI were head and shoulders above the opposition. Virtually every member of MI’s core team took turns to be the game-changers.

Here’s looking at the 11 who make MI that most-balanced side in IPL. (CSK Playing XI)

Mumbai Indians

Openers: Rohit Sharma (captain) and Quinton de Kock (wk)

Sharma was a revelation in the England Test series, while de Kock was prolific in Sri Lanka recently.

Middle order: Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard

This powerful battery will be flexible in the order in which they come to the crease and can deal with any situation – be it early wickets or need to raise the tempo. No cause is lost with such a line-up at a team’s disposal.

Bowlers: Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

The Kiwi combination of Boult and Milne can move the new ball at pace, allowing the MI skipper the luxury to hold Bumrah for later in the innings and at the death. Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar has impressed with his skill and temperament whenever he has been thrown the ball.

Notable omissions: There’s no place in the playing XI for all-rounders James Neesham and Nathan Coulter-Nile.