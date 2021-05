IPL 2021 Live Updates: IPL action set to resume with SRH vs MI battle in Delhi

IPL 2021, SRH vs MI Live: Mumbai will enter the game after their four-wicket win over in-form Chennai Super Kings.

IPL 2021 LIVE News Updates: Having hit by Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021)is resuming after a day’s gap as KKR vs RCB match was rescheduled on Monday. The 30th match of the season will be played later and the 31st match (SRH vs MI) will be played in Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium as per schedule today (Tuesday).

Back in the groove after two consecutive wins, defending champions Mumbai Indians will be firm favourites to put it past the turbulence-hit and bottom-placed SunRisers Hyderabad.

Mumbai will enter the game after their four-wicket win over in-form Chennai Super Kings courtesy Kieron Pollard’s blitzkrieg. SunRisers, in contrast, suffered a humiliating 55-run loss to Rajasthan Royals, their sixth in seven games this season. They are also battling a transitional phase in which Kane Williamson has taken over captaincy from an out-of-form David Warner, leaving him disappointed.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C), David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Adam Milne, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Neesham, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Quinton De Kock (wk), Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Yudhvir Singh.