IPL 2021 Live Score, SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score Online: Both teams looking to get team combination right

Sunday, April 11, 2021
Updated: April 11, 2021 5:43:07 pm
IPL 2021, SRH vs KKR Live Score: KKR failed to qualify for playoffs last season

IPL 2021, SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: The third match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. SRH have one of the most balanced bowling lineups in the tournament with in-form Bhuvneshwar Kumar, last season wonder T Natarajan, leg spinner Rashid Khan and Sandeep Sharma. The pitch may play a role in whether SRH include Mohammad Nabi or Jason Holder in the side. Also, David Warner may be inclined to include Jonny Bairstow in the side considering his recent form against India in the limited-overs series. SRH spent big bucks on veteran Kedar Jadhav. However, it is not yet clear whether he will be picked ahead of Vijay Shankar or not.

On the other hand, Eoin Morgan is likely to include Pat Cummins and Andre Russell in the side straight away. However, Kiwi fast bowler Lockie Ferguson proved his mettle in the latter stages of the tournament last season. There can be a toss-up between Sunil Narine and Shakib Al Hasan. The Bangladesh all-rounder returned to KKR after a long break. Harbhajan Singh is expected to be picked up over out-of-form Kuldeep Yadav. The veteran off-spinner will be taking advantage of a spin-friendly Chennai wicket.

Live Blog

IPL 2021, SRH vs KKR Live Score Updates:

17:43 (IST)11 Apr 2021
Selection headaches for teams

Hello and welcome to match no.3 of IPL 2021 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. Both teams have selection headaches ahead of the game. The Chennai pitch favours spin so two to three spinners including one all-rounder can be expected from both sides. However, both teams have power hitters and captains will also be inclined to include express pacers in the side. The last the two teams met, the match went into super over with KKR coming out on top. Lockie Ferguson was adjudged 'Player of the Match' for his death bowling under pressure.

Squads:

KKR: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora

SRH: David Warner(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg

