IPL 2021 Live Score, SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score Online: Both teams looking to get team combination right

IPL 2021, SRH vs KKR Live Score: KKR failed to qualify for playoffs last season

SRH have one of the most balanced bowling lineups in the tournament with in-form Bhuvneshwar Kumar, last season wonder T Natarajan, leg spinner Rashid Khan and Sandeep Sharma. The pitch may play a role in whether SRH include Mohammad Nabi or Jason Holder in the side. Also, David Warner may be inclined to include Jonny Bairstow in the side considering his recent form against India in the limited-overs series. SRH spent big bucks on veteran Kedar Jadhav. However, it is not yet clear whether he will be picked ahead of Vijay Shankar or not.

On the other hand, Eoin Morgan is likely to include Pat Cummins and Andre Russell in the side straight away. However, Kiwi fast bowler Lockie Ferguson proved his mettle in the latter stages of the tournament last season. There can be a toss-up between Sunil Narine and Shakib Al Hasan. The Bangladesh all-rounder returned to KKR after a long break. Harbhajan Singh is expected to be picked up over out-of-form Kuldeep Yadav. The veteran off-spinner will be taking advantage of a spin-friendly Chennai wicket.