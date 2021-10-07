IPL 2021 Live Score, CSK vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Punjab pray for miracle, play Chennai in last league match

IPL 2021, CSK vs PBKS Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: Chennai Super Kings will be the firm favourites when they lock horns with Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League on Thursday.

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team, despite two straight defeats prior to the final round-robin match, will have its nose ahead against an inconsistent Punjab outfit that is all but out of the play-offs race. Punjab Kings may find the going tough against CSK and a win may keep them in contention for a top-four spot, albeit only mathematically. The Super Kings, on the other hand, will be eager to wrap up the league phase with a win and head into the play-offs with confidence. A loss could potentially jeopardise CSK’s chances of finishing in the top two.

Match begins at 3:30 pm