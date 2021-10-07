scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 07, 2021
IPL 2021 Live Score, CSK vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Punjab pray for miracle, play Chennai in last league match

A win will keep Punjab Kings in contention for a top-four spot, albeit only mathematically. Chennai Super Kings will be eager to wrap up the league phase with a win.

By: Sports Desk |
October 7, 2021 12:55:27 pm
IPL 2021, CSK vs PBKS Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: Chennai Super Kings will be the firm favourites when they lock horns with Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League on Thursday.

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team, despite two straight defeats prior to the final round-robin match, will have its nose ahead against an inconsistent Punjab outfit that is all but out of the play-offs race. Punjab Kings may find the going tough against CSK and a win may keep them in contention for a top-four spot, albeit only mathematically. The Super Kings, on the other hand, will be eager to wrap up the league phase with a win and head into the play-offs with confidence. A loss could potentially jeopardise CSK’s chances of finishing in the top two.

Match begins at 3:30 pm

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, R Sai Kishore, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Shahrukh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Nathan Ellis, Adil Rashid, Murugan Ashwin, Harpreet Brar, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Aiden Markram, Mandeep Singh, Darsan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Ravi BIshnoi, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Jalaj Saxena.

