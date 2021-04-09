IPL 2021 Live Score, MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score Online: Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma battle kicks off new season

scorecardresearch
Friday, April 09, 2021
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the team led by India skipper, will lock horns in what promises to be a titanic encounter to kick off the fourteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The IPL match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live streaming of today’s IPL match will be available on Hotstar.

Mumbai Indians, aiming for another title, are again the stronger side on paper. If Rohit fails, then Quinton de Kock will certainly succeed. If both fail, Ishan Kishan and Surya Kumar Yadav could scare the daylights out of the opposition. And if the top-order is blown away, then the indomitable Pandya brothers (Hardik and Krunal) will be on the rivals’ case. Rohit’s opposite number is the national captain, who has said he will open the batting once again. Glenn Maxwell and New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson are the new recruits RCB will look at to make an impact this season.

(Scorecard will appear when the match starts. The match starts at 7:30 pm. Toss and team news at 7 pm)

Not that long ago, the 13th season of the IPL brought manna from heaven to a cricket-starved nation reeling under the shock of a pandemic. Mumbai Indians rampaged to their fifth title and Chennai Super Kings collapsed spectacularly in UAE as recently as in November. Less than half a year later, with a 'second wave' threatening, the 14th season of the IPL has come around to return a semblance of normalcy. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, those two behemoths of Indian cricket, will lead their team out in the opening match of the season.

Match starts at 7:30 pm. Toss and team news at 7 pm

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers(w), Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Quinton de Kock, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh

