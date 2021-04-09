IPL 2021 Live Score, MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score Online: Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma battle kicks off new season

IPL 2021, MI vs RCB Live Score

IPL 2021, MI vs RCB Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the team led by India skipper, will lock horns in what promises to be a titanic encounter to kick off the fourteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The IPL match between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live streaming of today’s IPL match will be available on Hotstar.

Mumbai Indians, aiming for another title, are again the stronger side on paper. If Rohit fails, then Quinton de Kock will certainly succeed. If both fail, Ishan Kishan and Surya Kumar Yadav could scare the daylights out of the opposition. And if the top-order is blown away, then the indomitable Pandya brothers (Hardik and Krunal) will be on the rivals’ case. Rohit’s opposite number is the national captain, who has said he will open the batting once again. Glenn Maxwell and New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson are the new recruits RCB will look at to make an impact this season.

(Scorecard will appear when the match starts. The match starts at 7:30 pm. Toss and team news at 7 pm)