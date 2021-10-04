IPL 2021 Live Score, DC vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Top-of-table clash

DC vs CSK: IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings

Matches played – 12, Points – 18, NRR – +0.82

Top of the table with the best net run-rate, CSK have to win one of their next two matches to secure a top two finish and get a second bite at the cherry in the Playoffs. The losers of the Qualifier 1 will get another chance to reach the final, having a second game against the winners of the Eliminator. Their next two group games are against Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings and even if they lose both, they could still be in the top two, thanks to their run-rate.

Delhi Capitals

Matches played – 12, Points – 18, NRR – +0.55

DC have also qualified and are on the cusp of securing a top two finish. Their next two matches are against CSK and Royal Challengers Bangalore and two more points will all but secured a top two finish for them.