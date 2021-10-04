IPL 2021 Live Score, DC vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Top-of-table clash

IPL 2021, DC vs CSK Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC), two teams who have sealed their spots in the knockout rounds, will take on each other in this top-of-the-table clash on Monday. With two league matches left, a defeat will not hurt either team much, though if the losing team loses their last league match, there is a chance that they will drop out of the Qualifier 1.
With Delhi Capitals happily placed to play in the play-offs, they can try out Ajinkya Rahane and Sam Billings at the top. Rahane hasn’t played a single game in this season of IPL and the team might try to back their most experienced batsman to get some runs behind his back. Chennai might see Dwayne Bravo coming back for CSK’s penultimate game and Lungi Ngidi might get a game.
Chennai Super Kings
Matches played – 12, Points – 18, NRR – +0.82
Top of the table with the best net run-rate, CSK have to win one of their next two matches to secure a top two finish and get a second bite at the cherry in the Playoffs. The losers of the Qualifier 1 will get another chance to reach the final, having a second game against the winners of the Eliminator. Their next two group games are against Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings and even if they lose both, they could still be in the top two, thanks to their run-rate.
Delhi Capitals
Matches played – 12, Points – 18, NRR – +0.55
DC have also qualified and are on the cusp of securing a top two finish. Their next two matches are against CSK and Royal Challengers Bangalore and two more points will all but secured a top two finish for them.