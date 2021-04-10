IPL 2021 Live Score, CSK vs DC Live Cricket Score Online: Pant’s captaincy to undergo litmus test against seasoned Dhoni

IPL 2021, CSK vs DC Live Score: Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has been in phenomenal form of late

IPL 2021, CSK vs DC Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: The Indian Premier League (IPL) match no.2 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live streaming will be available on Hotstar. Rishabh Pant will be making his IPL 2021 captaincy debut as DC take on CSK at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. It is going to be the battle of the two wicketkeeper-batsman skippers as an inexperienced Pant goes up against the veteran MS Dhoni. Expect a lot of chatter behind the stumps from both of them. Team selection will be tough for both teams as their South African players arrived late and still in quarantine. It will be more for DC as their premier overseas fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje won’t feature in the game. Also, Axar Patel testing positive for Covid-19 did not do them any favour.

It will be interesting to see whether DC back the Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane or Australia’s Steve Smith for the No. 3 spot. Prithvi Shaw is an easy pick on the back of multiple centuries in Vijay Hazare Trophy whereas Shikhar Dhawan has been in decent form too. The other three overseas picks can be Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer and Chris Woakes or Tom Curran. On the other hand, for CSK, Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Moeen Ali are more likely to be the four overseas picks. It will be a surprise if Cheteshwar Pujara features in the playing XI straightaway.