IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch CSK vs RCB and SRH vs DC Match Online?

IPL 2021 Live Streaming: CSK have won their last three matches after the defeat against Delhi Capitals (Source: BCCI)

IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: In the first match of the double-header Sunday, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). CSK have won their last three matches after the defeat to Delhi Capitals (DC) in the first match. On the other hand, RCB on a dream run with four wins from four games. CSK have a chance to replace RCB at the top of the table if they win on the batting-friendly Wankhede pitch.

In the second match of the day, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC). Rishabh Pant’s DC have won only one game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the last-over thriller whereas SRH managed to win their first match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) after three consecutive wins while chasing.

What time will the IPL 2021 match between CSK vs RCB and SRH vs DC begin?

The IPL 2021 match between CSK vs RCB will begin at 3:30 PM. SRH vs DC will start at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday. The toss for the first match will take place at 3 PM IST while the second takes place at 7 PM IST.

Which channel will telecast IPL 2021 match between CSK vs RCB and SRH vs DC in India?

The IPL 2021 matches CSK vs RCB and SRH vs DC will be telecasted by the Star Sports network on TV.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between CSK vs RCB and SRH vs DC?

The IPL 2021 matches CSK vs RCB and SRH vs DC can be streamed live on Hotstar and Star Sports Network’s platforms. You can catch live updates on indianexpress.com.