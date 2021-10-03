IPL 2021, KKR vs SRH Live Score Updates: Hyderabad win toss, opt to bat first

IPL 2021, KKR vs SRH Live Score Online Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a bid to strengthen their play-off qualification chances in the ongoing IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

The Eoin Morgan-led side, who are placed fourth on the points table with 10 points from 12 matches, will be eyeing to consolidate their position in the top-four. On the other hand, SRH have been particularly poor this season, registering just two wins from 11 matches. Earlier this year, KKR were triumphant against the Kane Williamson-led side by 10 runs in Chennai.