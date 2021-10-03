scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, October 03, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

IPL 2021, KKR vs SRH Live Score Updates: Hyderabad win toss, opt to bat first

IPL 2021, KKR vs SRH Live Score Online Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders are placed fourth on the table with 10 points while Sunrisers Hyderabad are at the bottom of the table.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: October 3, 2021 7:07:49 pm
IPL 2021, KKR vs SRH Live Score Updates: The match is being held in Dubai.

IPL 2021, KKR vs SRH Live Score Online Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a bid to strengthen their play-off qualification chances in the ongoing IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

The Eoin Morgan-led side, who are placed fourth on the points table with 10 points from 12 matches, will be eyeing to consolidate their position in the top-four. On the other hand, SRH have been particularly poor this season, registering just two wins from 11 matches. Earlier this year, KKR were triumphant against the Kane Williamson-led side by 10 runs in Chennai.

Live Blog

IPL 2021, KKR vs SRH Live Score Updates:

19:00 (IST)03 Oct 2021
SRH opt to bat first

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and have opted to bat

18:40 (IST)03 Oct 2021
What are the predicted playing XIs?

KKR Predicted XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy

SRH Predicted XI: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma

18:30 (IST)03 Oct 2021
What's the head-to-head record?

KKR and SRH have faced each other 20 times and the former leads the overall head-to-head battle 13-7.

18:25 (IST)03 Oct 2021
What do the numbers say?
18:15 (IST)03 Oct 2021
Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the IPL 2021 contest between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. While the Eoin Morgan-led side are looking to continue their form in UAE, SRH will be playing for their pride.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd