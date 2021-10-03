IPL 2021, KKR vs SRH Live Score Updates: Hyderabad win toss, opt to bat first

IPL 2021, KKR vs SRH Live Score Online Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a bid to strengthen their play-off qualification chances in the ongoing IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.
The Eoin Morgan-led side, who are placed fourth on the points table with 10 points from 12 matches, will be eyeing to consolidate their position in the top-four. On the other hand, SRH have been particularly poor this season, registering just two wins from 11 matches. Earlier this year, KKR were triumphant against the Kane Williamson-led side by 10 runs in Chennai.
Live Blog
Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and have opted to bat
KKR Predicted XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy
SRH Predicted XI: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma
KKR and SRH have faced each other 20 times and the former leads the overall head-to-head battle 13-7.
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the IPL 2021 contest between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. While the Eoin Morgan-led side are looking to continue their form in UAE, SRH will be playing for their pride.