IPL 2021, KKR vs RR Live Score Updates: Rajasthan win toss, opt to bowl first

IPL 2021, KKR vs RR Live Score Online Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a battle to seal their play-off spot in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Thursday.
The Eoin Morgan-led side are placed at the fourth spot in the points table with 12 points from 13 matches. On the other hand, the RR are placed two spots below their opponents with 10 points from 13 matches. Both teams will be playing their last league game, with the hope of being able to finish in the top four. While KKR are almost certain to make it through if they beat RR, the Sanju Samson-led team have a difficult task of winning by a big margin to improve their net run-rate.
Live Blog
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy
Rajasthan Royals win the toss and opt to bowl first.
KKR will look to take a step closer to a play-off berth when they face RR in Sharjah on Thursday. RR's loss against MI on Tuesday means they are pretty much out of the race. The win against SRH took KKR to 12 points and their net run rate to +0.294, the best among the teams eyeing the final play-off berth. A win against RR will ensure they finish fourth. However, if they lose, they will have to rely on SRH to beat MI, in which case KKR should go through on net run rate.
The two teams have faced each other 23 times in the IPL. KKR enjoy a narrow lead of 12-11 over RR.
KKR Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell/Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson/Tim Southee, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy
RR Probable XI: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Liam Livingstone/Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Kuldip Yadav/Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the IPL 2021 contest between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. Both teams will be playing their last league game, with the hope of finishing in the top four. Stay tuned for more!