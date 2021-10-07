IPL 2021, KKR vs RR Live Score Updates: Rajasthan win toss, opt to bowl first

IPL 2021, KKR vs RR Live Score Online Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a battle to seal their play-off spot in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Thursday.

The Eoin Morgan-led side are placed at the fourth spot in the points table with 12 points from 13 matches. On the other hand, the RR are placed two spots below their opponents with 10 points from 13 matches. Both teams will be playing their last league game, with the hope of being able to finish in the top four. While KKR are almost certain to make it through if they beat RR, the Sanju Samson-led team have a difficult task of winning by a big margin to improve their net run-rate.