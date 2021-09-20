RCB Playing XI: Hasaranga could make IPL debut

Royal Challengers Bangalore have added depth for the second phase of the IPL. Yes, without Washington Sundar, they miss a spinner who can bowl in Powerplays, while Adam Zampa’s absence, too, could be a factor. But the franchise has brought in a smart replacement in Wanindu Hasaranga. George Garton was in excellent form in the Blast semifinal, both with bat and ball, playing for Sussex against Kent. The left-arm fast bowler could be a good addition for RCB going ahead. And Kyle Jamieson has taken to the tournament like a duck to water. (KKR Playing XI)

Not that RCB captaincy has ever burdened Virat Kohli as regards to his batting form, but the decision to relinquish it might liberate him.

RCB’s problem has been death bowling, not having someone who can bowl yorkers for fun. The first leg of the IPL in India showed that Harshal Patel was working on it. Also, the Indian team exposure has made Mohammed Siraj a well-rounded fast bowler. Then again, RCB’s chances would largely depend on their openers followed by AB de Villiers. Glenn Maxwell’s hitting form moves between sublime and messy. His team would hope that the marauder turns up.

Likely XI: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj