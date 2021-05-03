IPL 2021: KKR vs RCB match in Ahmedabad likely to be cancelled

The Indian Premier League (IPL2021) has been rocked by another Covid-19 case as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players and staff have decided to isolate themself after multiple players fell ill ahead of their game against RCB today (Monday) in Ahmedabad.

According to The Age and the Herald, several personnel within the KKR camp – which features Australian superstar Pat Cummins – are unwell, and their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, scheduled for Monday night is in doubt.

The T20 tournament, which has crossed the halfway mark, is being played behind closed doors with teams staying in biosecure bubbles. With 29 matches have already been played in the season, Eoin Morgan-led Knight Riders were scheduled to face Virat Kohli’s RCB in the 30th match on May 3.

More to follow…