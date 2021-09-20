IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB Live Cricket Score Online: Kohli’s RCB up against Morgan’s KKR

scorecardresearch
Monday, September 20, 2021
IPL 2021 Live Score, KKR vs RCB Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: From leading the table with four wins on the trot, the Virat Kohli-led team had slipped to third spot before the break in the season, having suffered two defeats from their last three matches.

September 20, 2021 1:11:18 pm
IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: RCB (3rd) and KKR (6th) will be playing the second match after the restart of the IPL 2021 season in the UAE. The match will be played from 7:30 pm (IST) onwards at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

From leading the table with four wins on the trot, the Virat Kohli-led team had slipped to third spot before the break in the season, having suffered two defeats from their last three matches. The onus would be on their famed batting lineup of Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell to start firing once again and put pressure on the KKR batsmen.

Having started the season with much promise under Eoin Morgan, KKR so far have failed to inspire, suffering five defeats in seven matches. They are at the sixth spot in the eight-team table, staring at early elimination for a third season in a row. The biggest letdown for KKR this season has been their top-order batting as the top three Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi have failed to give the team a decent start.

The restart of the Indian Premier League (IPL) doesn’t feel like a restart at all. It does not feel like the second half of a tournament of two (forced) halves. But like a different tournament altogether, an un-hyped sequel, a related but different product altogether, without the narrative arcs of catharsis and escapism that had prefaced the prequel.

The first part is a hazy memory, made to look more distant by the intervening sport-filled five months. In this span, India lost the one-off World Test Championship final, reset and prevailed in a nail-biting Test series in England, and if you veer away from cricket, clasped their first-ever Olympic gold medal in athletics. The time-lapse of 144 days looks longer than it is. (Read Full Preview)

