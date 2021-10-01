scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, October 01, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

IPL 2021, KKR vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Eoin Morgan faces KL Rahul in Dubai

IPL 2021, KKR vs PBKS Live Score Online Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders are aiming to strengthen their play-offs qualification hopes with a win against struggling Punjab Kings.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: October 1, 2021 6:22:45 pm
IPL 2021, KKR vs PBKS Live Score: The match is being held in Dubai.

IPL 2021, KKR vs PBKS Live Score Online Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be vying to strengthen their play-offs qualification hopes in the ongoing IPL 2021 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

Having won three of their last four matches, the Eoin Morgan-led side are enjoying a good run-of-form and would aim to continue in a similar manner against the sixth-placed PBKS. Meanwhile, the KL Rahul-led team are unlikely to make it to the play-offs, even more so, after Chris Gayle decided to pull out of the tournament due to bubble fatigue. The two sides have locked horns on 28 occasions and KKR have won 19 while PBKS have won 9 matches. Kolkata beat Punjab by five wickets earlier this year.

Live Blog

IPL 2021, KKR vs PBKS Live Score Updates:

18:20 (IST)01 Oct 2021
Time for a rewind!
18:15 (IST)01 Oct 2021
Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the IPL 2021 contest between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings. While the Eoin Morgan-led side are aiming to finish in top four, it's all about survival for PBKS. Stay tuned for more!

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd