IPL 2021 Live Score, KKR vs MI Live Cricket Score: Will Piyush Chawla make his Mumbai debut

IPL 2021, KKR vs MI Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: Fresh from their clinical display against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to set the record straight against nemesis Mumbai Indians (MI) in their second IPL match on Tuesday. Eoin Morgan is unlikely to make any changes in the side. Varun Chakravarthy was slightly expensive and wicketless in the first game but is likely to feature in the clash against MI on a spin-friendly Chennai wicket.

On the other hand, MI continued their streak of losing their first match of the season. Hardik Pandya will play the match but won’t bowl again. The South African wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock is out of quarantine and available for selection. However, Chris Lynn did fairly well with his 49-run knock on his MI debut and may get another chance as Ishan Kishan can keep the stumps. Rahul Chahar was expensive in the first game giving 43 runs from his four overs. Rohit Sharma may rely on Piyush Chawla’s experience over Chahar for the match against KKR. The leg spinner was picked for Rs 2.4 crore in the auction by the franchise.