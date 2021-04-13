IPL 2021 Live Score, KKR vs MI Live Cricket Score: Will Piyush Chawla make his Mumbai debut

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 13, 2021
By: Sports Desk |
Updated: April 13, 2021 5:53:24 pm
IPL 2021, KKR vs MI Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: Fresh from their clinical display against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to set the record straight against nemesis Mumbai Indians (MI) in their second IPL match on Tuesday. Eoin Morgan is unlikely to make any changes in the side. Varun Chakravarthy was slightly expensive and wicketless in the first game but is likely to feature in the clash against MI on a spin-friendly Chennai wicket.

On the other hand, MI continued their streak of losing their first match of the season. Hardik Pandya will play the match but won’t bowl again. The South African wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock is out of quarantine and available for selection. However, Chris Lynn did fairly well with his 49-run knock on his MI debut and may get another chance as Ishan Kishan can keep the stumps. Rahul Chahar was expensive in the first game giving 43 runs from his four overs. Rohit Sharma may rely on Piyush Chawla’s experience over Chahar for the match against KKR. The leg spinner was picked for Rs 2.4 crore in the auction by the franchise.

Live Blog

IPL 2021 Live Score, KKR vs MI Live Cricket Score & Updates:

17:50 (IST)13 Apr 2021
Head-to-head

Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2021's match number 5 to be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. MI have had an upper hand if we look at the times these two teams have gone up against each other. Out of 27 games, KKR have won just 6 games against the five-time title winners. In the last season as well, MI won both their matches against KKR without breaking a sweat. It will be a test for Eoin Morgan's men to pin down Rohit Sharma's MI. 

Squads:

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Arjun Tendulkar, Piyush Chawla, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Yudhvir Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora

