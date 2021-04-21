IPL 2021, KKR vs CSK Live Cricket Score Online: Dinesh Karthik to play his 200th IPL match

scorecardresearch
April 21, 2021
IPL 2021, KKR vs CSK Live Cricket Score Online Updates: After the toss in the first game against Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings have come back well winning the next two matches. CSK may make one change in the top order. Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has not been able to deliver as an opener. He can be replaced by IPL veteran Robin Uthappa who is yet to make his CSK debut. The rest of the expected to remain the same despite Lungi Ngidi’s availability for selection. In the last game, CSK relied on cameos to post a big total. They will be hoping for a big innings from one of their players.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders have disappointed in their last two games after a comprehensive win in their first match. There can be a few changes in the KKR lineup. Sunil Narine is available for selection and can replace Shakib Al Hasan. KKR have suffered batting collapses in their previous two games. Skipper Eoin Morgan has struggled as well. There can be a shuffle in the KKR batting order to help them score in middle overs and keep wickets intact.

Live Blog

IPL 2021, KKR vs CSK Live Updates:

18:12 (IST)21 Apr 2021
What happened last season

Hello and welcome to KKR vs CSK live blog. In the last season, both teams registered one win each. KKR won the first game by 7 runs whereas CSK won the second game by six wickets in a last-ball thriller. Ruturaj Gaikwad may get another chance as he scored 72 in that match. 

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma

