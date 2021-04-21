IPL 2021, KKR vs CSK Live Cricket Score Online: Dinesh Karthik to play his 200th IPL match

IPL 2021, KKR vs CSK Live Score: Both skippers have struggled in the bat so far in the tournament

IPL 2021, KKR vs CSK Live Cricket Score Online Updates: After the toss in the first game against Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings have come back well winning the next two matches. CSK may make one change in the top order. Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has not been able to deliver as an opener. He can be replaced by IPL veteran Robin Uthappa who is yet to make his CSK debut. The rest of the expected to remain the same despite Lungi Ngidi’s availability for selection. In the last game, CSK relied on cameos to post a big total. They will be hoping for a big innings from one of their players.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders have disappointed in their last two games after a comprehensive win in their first match. There can be a few changes in the KKR lineup. Sunil Narine is available for selection and can replace Shakib Al Hasan. KKR have suffered batting collapses in their previous two games. Skipper Eoin Morgan has struggled as well. There can be a shuffle in the KKR batting order to help them score in middle overs and keep wickets intact.