IPL 2021: Punjab Kings bowler Ishan Porel calls Virat Kohli his dream wicket

India’s Under-19 World Cup 2018-winner Ishan Porel is yet to make his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut. However, ahead of the 14th season of IPL, the youngster is hopeful of making his debut and has Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli on his dream wicket list. Roped in by Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) for a base price of Rs 20 lakh before the 2020 edition, the young pacer did not get a chance last time despite the team’s fast bowling woes.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the 22-year-old was asked about his dream wicket in the upcoming season which kicks off on April 9 with RCB taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI). Porel also called him the best batsman across all formats.

“On a funnier side, I got KL bhai out in a Ranji Trophy match so I’ve ticked that box. And obviously Rohit Sharma is great off fast bowling. He can hit those good length balls with ease. Obviously, picking those wickets would be a dream-come-true for me because I’ve seen them win matches for India while growing up. But yes, I would like to take the wicket of Virat Kohli because he is the No. 1 batsman in all three formats,” Porel said.

Porel was a part of the net bowling unit sent to Australia last year but had to come back to India due to a hamstring injury. During his stay, he bowled to the Indian Test batsmen including Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma.

“I bowled a lot. I was in Dubai so I joined the Indian team there and got some 3-4 sessions there. I was in Australia for 10 days, where I bowled a lot. It was a learning experience because bowling to such great and quality batsmen of the calibre of Virat bhai, KL bhai – although I had bowled to him earlier during the Punjab Kings nets – bowling to them and Rohit Sharma, was a huge lesson. The mindset, the thinking and the execution part needs to be bang on target,” he added.

Punjab Kings take on RCB on April 30 in the 28th match of the season. While Porel has 29 wickets in 19 T20 games with an economy rate of 6.46 and a bowling average of 15.82, the Indian skipper is the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 5,878 runs from 192 matches at an average of 38.16 with five centuries and 39 half-centuries in his bag. The 32-year-old also announced during the T20I series against England that he will be opening the innings for RCB in IPL 2021.