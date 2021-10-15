IPL 2021 Final, CSK vs KKR Live Streaming: When and where to watch

October 15, 2021 10:00:29 am
Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s astute captaincy in canary yellow will be Chennai Super Kings’ biggest weapon against a clinical Kolkata Knight Riders, whose troika of top-notch spinners promise to hold the aces in the high-octane Indian Premier League final on Friday. If numbers are anything to go by, then CSK, in their astonishing ninth final appearance in 12 editions (they were suspended in two), are certain to start favourites against Kolkata Knight Riders on ‘Dussera’ day but in terms of trophies, there isn’t much of a difference. CSK have three titles with five final defeats while KKR have won both their finals under the mercurial Gautam Gambhir. No team has mastered the art of reaching finals like Dhoni’s CSK.
On Friday, CSK’s chances of winning a fourth title will depend on how well they handle the 12 overs from KKR’s spin trio of Varun Chakravarthy (economy rate 6.40), Shakib Al Hasan (ER:6.64) and Sunil Narine (ER:6.44), who have been outstanding in this tournament.
Squads:
Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Dinesh Karthik, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Karun Nair, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathy, Shubman Gill, Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pawan Negi, M Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Dube, Tim Southee, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russel, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Seifert.
Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, R Sai Kishore, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth.
At what time does Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL Final start?
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL Final will start at 07.30 PM.
When is the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL Final?
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL Final will take place on October 15 (Friday).
Which TV channels will broadcast the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL Final?
You can watch Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL Final on the Star Sports network.
How do I watch live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL Final?
You can watch Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL Final live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India. You can also catch live updates of the match right here at the Indianexpress.com.
