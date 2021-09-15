IPL 2021: Fans to be allowed back into stadiums as league resumes

Fans will be allowed back in as the IPL 2021 season resumes with with the five-time champions and current title holders Mumbai Indians taking on three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 19, a press release from the league said on Wednesday.

“This match will be a momentous occasion as IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to Covid-19 situation,” the release said.

Fans can buy tickets starting September 16 for the remainder of the tournament on the official website http://www.iplt20.com. Tickets can also be purchased on PlatinumList.net.

READ | IPL 2021: Where we left off

Matches will be played at Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi with limited seating available keeping in mind the Covid protocols and UAE government regulations.

Twenty-nine matches were played in the first phase before IPL 2021 went into a Covid-forced postponement. The league now restarts with teams targeting Playoffs in home stretch and individual players with an eye on T20 World Cup.