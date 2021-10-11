IPL 2021 Eliminator, RCB vs KKR Playing XI: Will Andre Russell take the field?

Royals Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are likely to go with an unchanged team, while it waits to be seen if all-rounder Andre Russell, who had suffered a calf injury, will make the Kolkata Knight Riders’ squad for the Eliminator in Sharjah. Will left-arm spinner and all-rounder Shakib Al-Hasan make way for the West Indian all-rounder?

RCB

Batting: With Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat, Glenn Maxwell, Ab de Villiers, all-rounder Dan Christian all capable of playing impact innings, it is unlikely the team will change their line-up. However, one of the experienced match-winners, like AB de Villiers, will have to deliver. KS Bharat’s last ball six, which won them the match, in the last league game against Delhi Capitals, will give the wicket-keeper batsman immense confidence.

Bowling: The team has a well-rounded attack with medium pacers Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, George Garton and spinners Shahbaz Ahmed and Yuzvendra Chahal forming the core. It is a bowling line-up capable of adapting to most conditions because of their variety .

KKR

Batting: Has Andre Russell recovered from his calf injury? If yes, then KKR will certainly field him for the crucial game. A fit Russell could be handy for KKR in the crunch game. If Russell plays, the team may have to do without Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al-Hasan. At the top, Venkatesh Iyer who has had a breakthrough season has an opportunity to deliver in a knock-out game and enhance his reputation.

Bowling: KKR pacer Shivam Mavi seems to have got back his confidence with a four-wicket haul against Rajasthan Royals. Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy might come handy if the pitch for the game is on the slower side.

Squad

RCB (likely): 1 Virat Kohli (capt), 2 Devdutt Padikkal, 3 KS Bharat (wk), 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 AB de Villiers, 6 Dan Christian, 7 Shahbaz Ahmed, 8 George Garton, 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal.

KKR (likely): 1 Shubman Gill, 2 Venkatesh Iyer, 3 Rahul Tripathi, 4 Nitish Rana, 5 Eoin Morgan (capt), 6 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 7 Andre Russell, 8 Sunil Narine, 9 Lockie Ferguson, 10 Shivam Mavi, 11 Varun Chakravarthy.