IPL 2021 Eliminator, RCB vs KKR Live Streaming: When and where to watch

On May 3, KKR had played the last match of IPL season 2021 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. (File)

Perennial underachievers Royal Challengers Bangalore clash with former champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL Eliminator on Monday. RCB will be brimming with confidence after securing a thrilling win over Delhi Capitals with a last-ball six in their final league match, finishing third in the standings with 18 points from 14 matches. KKR, on the other hand, scripted a terrific turnaround, finishing fourth with 14 points after winning five of seven games in the UAE leg following a lacklustre performance in the first phase.