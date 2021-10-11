IPL 2021 Eliminator, RCB vs KKR Live Streaming: When and where to watch

October 11, 2021 2:23:45 pm
Perennial underachievers Royal Challengers Bangalore clash with former champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL Eliminator on Monday. RCB will be brimming with confidence after securing a thrilling win over Delhi Capitals with a last-ball six in their final league match, finishing third in the standings with 18 points from 14 matches. KKR, on the other hand, scripted a terrific turnaround, finishing fourth with 14 points after winning five of seven games in the UAE leg following a lacklustre performance in the first phase.
Squad:
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Navdeep Saini, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Rajat Patidar, Dushmantha Chameera, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Wanindu Hasaranga, George Garton, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Kyle Jamieson, Suyash Prabhudessai, KS Bharat, Tim David, Akash Deep, AB de Villiers.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Karun Nair, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathy, Shubman Gill, Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pawan Negi, M Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Dube, Tim Southee, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russel, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Seifert.
At what time does Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL Eliminator will start?
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL Eliminator will start at 07.30 PM.
When is the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL Eliminator?
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL Eliminator will take place on October 11 (Monday).
Which TV channels will broadcast the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL Eliminator?
You can watch Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL Eliminator on the Star Sports network.
How do I watch live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL Eliminator?
You can watch Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL Eliminator live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India. You can also catch live updates of the match right here at the Indianexpress.com
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-