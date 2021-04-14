IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals’ Anrich Nortje reportedly tests positive for Covid-19

Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje from South Africa on Wednesday tested positive for Covid-19, in what comes as a huge blow for the club and tournament Indian Premier League.

Nortje is not the first cricketer to test positive for the deadly virus this season. Apart from the ground staff and event managers at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, several players had been afflicted too.

In fact, Nortje is the second DC player to have tested positive after all-rounder Axar Patel on April 3, six days before the start of the new edition of the tournament. Nortje, who flew in to India along with fellow paceman Kagiso Rabada, is asymptomatic at the moment with results of a further test awaited later on Wednesday.

ANI reported one of their sources in the know of developments saying, “He came in with a negative report, but has unfortunately tested positive now while undergoing quarantine.” The BCCI SOP says a player/support staff, who tests positive for COVID-19, must isolate in the designated area outside the bio-secure environment for a minimum of 10 days from the first day of symptoms or the date of collection of the sample which resulted in a positive RT-PCR report, whichever is earlier.

He had tested negative on his arrival in India and seemed to have developed the virus during quarantine.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Devdutt Padikkal and Daniel Sams had also tested positive along with Mumbai Indians’ wicket-keeping consultant and talent scout Kiran More.

Because of the recent COVID-19 spike in India, the BCCI has decided to test everyone in the IPL bio-bubble on a daily basis instead of every third day, as was the case last year. There is now a separate bio-bubble for ground staff and curators.