IPL 2021, DC vs SRH Predicted Playing XI: Will David Warner open for Hyderabad?

IPL 2021, DC vs SRH Predicted Playing XI: Delhi Capitals (DC) will resume their bid to reach back-to-back Indian Premier League (IPL) finals on Wednesday when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Dubai International Stadium.

Rishabh Pant, who will continue leading the Delhi-based side, will be hoping to kickstart the second leg of IPL 2021 with a win against a struggling Hyderabad outfit. Apart from Ben Dwarshius coming in place of Chris Woakes, DC haven’t lost any other overseas player. But on the other hand, Jonny Bairstow’s absence in the SRH dressing room is a cause of worry for the Orange Army. David Warner will have to shoulder more responsibility now with the likes of Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha, and Vijay Shankar supporting him in the middle order. While DC are sitting on the second spot, with 12 points from eight matches, SRH are placed at the last spot, with just a solitary win from seven matches.

Delhi Capitals (DC) Predicted Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c/w), Shimron Hetmyer/Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Predicted Playing XI: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (w), Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi/Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan