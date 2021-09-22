scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Must Read

IPL 2021, DC vs SRH Predicted Playing XI: Will David Warner open for Hyderabad?

IPL 2021, DC vs SRH Predicted Playing XI: David Warner is expected to shoulder more responsibility for Sunrisers Hyderabad after their leading run-getter Jonny Bairstow pulled out of the second leg.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: September 22, 2021 2:05:38 pm
IPL 2021, DC vs SRH Predicted Playing XI: David Warner in action for Sunrisers Hyderabad. (FIle)

IPL 2021, DC vs SRH Predicted Playing XI: Delhi Capitals (DC) will resume their bid to reach back-to-back Indian Premier League (IPL) finals on Wednesday when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Dubai International Stadium.

Rishabh Pant, who will continue leading the Delhi-based side, will be hoping to kickstart the second leg of IPL 2021 with a win against a struggling Hyderabad outfit. Apart from Ben Dwarshius coming in place of Chris Woakes, DC haven’t lost any other overseas player. But on the other hand, Jonny Bairstow’s absence in the SRH dressing room is a cause of worry for the Orange Army. David Warner will have to shoulder more responsibility now with the likes of Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha, and Vijay Shankar supporting him in the middle order. While DC are sitting on the second spot, with 12 points from eight matches, SRH are placed at the last spot, with just a solitary win from seven matches.

Delhi Capitals (DC) Predicted Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c/w), Shimron Hetmyer/Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Predicted Playing XI: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (w), Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi/Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Daniil Medvedev overcomes pressure, Novak Djokovic to win US Open 2021
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Sep 22: Latest News