IPL 2021, DC vs SRH Live Streaming Online: When and where to watch?

IPL 2021, DC vs SRH Live Score Streaming Online: Delhi Capitals (DC) will aim to reclaim the top spot of the points table when they face a struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad side in their first match of the second leg of the IPL 2021 on Wednesday.

The Rishabh Pant-led team are currently sitting on the second spot, with 12 points from eight matches. On the other hand, SRH are placed at the last spot, with just a solitary win from seven matches. Both the teams will be looking forward to a fresh start in the UAE, hoping to emulate their performances in the country during the IPL 2020. DC won the last encounter between both the outfits earlier this year.

Where will the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match take place?

The Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium.

When will the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match begin?

The Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match begins at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday (September 22).

Where will the live coverage of the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match be available?

The Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be live broadcast on Star Sports channels — Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match online?

The Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary on indianexpress.com.

Delhi Capitals (DC) Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c/w), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Squad: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (w), Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Sherfane Rutherford