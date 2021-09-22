IPL 2021, DC vs SRH IPL Live Score: Sunrisers 3 down after 10 as Kane walks

IPL 2021 Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score: Delhi Capitals begin the second phase of the Indian Premier League 2021 against a struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad bolstered by Shreyas Iyer’s return. Delhi are currently sitting on the second spot, with 12 points from eight games and will look to maintain the form they showed in the first half of the season. On the other hand, Sunrisers are placed at the last spot, with just a solitary win from seven games and six losses.
However, in an unfortunate development Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer T Natarajan tested positive for COVID-19 at a scheduled RT-PCR test ahead of his team’s IPL 2021 encounter against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday. Despite the positive test, the match will go ahead in Dubai.
Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimrom Hetmyar, Shreyas Iyer, Steve Smith, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Ben Dwarshuis, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lukman Meriwala, Pravin Dubey, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sam Billings and Vishnu Vinod
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Captain), David Warner, Manish Pandey, Sherfane Rutherford, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Abdul Samad, J Suchith, Jason Holder, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Jason Roy
Kane Williamson is gone. Caught by Hetmyer. Comes down the ground but doesn't get to the pitch of the ball. Struck in the air, and Hetmyer at long off runs to his right to take a catch. That's three down for Hyderabad. SRH 60/3 after 9.5 overs.
Ashwin got hit by two fours, bowled a wide and a no ball. Not a very good start for the Delhi Capitals bowler. Williamson gets dropped in the last ball of the over. SRH 58/2 after 9 overs.
Stoinis is walking off and Ashwin will complete the over. He gets hit for a 4 straight away. Then bowls a wide and then bowls a No ball. Gets hit for a four in the free hit by Pandey.
Stoinis pulls out after getting onto his delivery stride. It seems like he may have a leg/calf issue. Umpire takes a time out. SRH 45/2 after 8.1 overs.
Axar gives 4 runs in the 8th over. Hyderabad batsmen are waiting for the big shots but the Delhi bowlers are not giving them any room to manoeuvre. SRH 43/2 after 8.
Stoinis in the attack. Another brilliant over by a Delhi Capitals bowler. Hyderabad batters are struggling for the big hits. SRH 39/2 after 7.
Delhi Capitals' Avesh Khan back in the attack. He stifles the Sunrisers' batsmen who are struggling after losing their two openers. SRH 32/2 after 6 overs.
In the last ball of the over, Saha is caught by Dhawan. Excellent comeback from Rabada. After being hit for a six hit ball, he produces 4 dots and then picks up the wicket eventually. SRH 29/2 after 5 overs.
KG Rabada gets a rude welcome from Saha with a 6. He uses his wrists to flick it behind square for a first-ball six! In front of his toes, and that's a trademark Saha flick. A flourish of the wrists to cap that shot off. SRH 29/1 after 4.1 overs.
Saha hits Axar for a 4 to deep mid-wicket. First ball of the over. Three singles after that first-ball boundary. Patel finishes well. SRH 23/1 after 4 overs.
Nortje back in the attack. Brimming with confidence after Warner's wicket. Just 4 off the over. Sunrisers 16/1 after 3 overs.
Avesh Khan bowls to Saha. Gets hit for a 4 in the 5th ball of the second over. Hyderabad 12/1 after 2 overs.
A 4 to end the over. But Warner's wicket is the big talking point. This is the first time since April 2016 Warner has been dismissed for a duck in IPL. SRH 6/1 after 1 over.
Warner is gone as his IPL horror continues. He looks to work the ball to square leg off the back foot. But the ball seams away at the last moment, takes the leading edge, and pops up for point to get under it.
Saha and Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad shadow bat their way out to the centre. Warner on strike and will face Delhi Capitals' Nortje.
A pictorial representation of the starting lineups of both sides
Shreyas Iyer plays his first match of IPL 2021 and the 150th match of his T20 career
Veteran spinner Ashwin is one of most effective bowlers against left-handers. His duel with David Warner is likely to decide the outcome of the clash. Ashwin and Warner have locked horns against each other on 11 occasions where the Aussie has managed to amass 95 runs at a strike rate of 111 while Ashwin got the better of David Warner thrice.
SRH XI: D Warner, W Saha, M Pandey, K Williamson, K Jadhav, J Holder, A Samad, R Khan, B Kumar, S Sharma, K Ahmed
DC XI: S Dhawan, P Shaw, S Iyer, R Pant, M Stoinis, S Hetmyer, A Patel, R Ashwin, K Rabada, A Khan, A Nortje