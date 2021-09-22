IPL 2021, DC vs SRH IPL Live Score: Sunrisers 3 down after 10 as Kane walks

DC vs SRH IPL IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IPL 2021 Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score: Delhi Capitals begin the second phase of the Indian Premier League 2021 against a struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad bolstered by Shreyas Iyer’s return. Delhi are currently sitting on the second spot, with 12 points from eight games and will look to maintain the form they showed in the first half of the season. On the other hand, Sunrisers are placed at the last spot, with just a solitary win from seven games and six losses.