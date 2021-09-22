scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 22, 2021
IPL 2021, DC vs SRH IPL Live Score: Sunrisers 3 down after 10 as Kane walks

DC vs SRH IPL Live Score IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals begin the second phase of the Indian Premier League 2021 against struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: September 22, 2021 8:21:00 pm
IPL 2021 DC vs SRH Live StreamingDC vs SRH IPL IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IPL 2021 Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score: Delhi Capitals begin the second phase of the Indian Premier League 2021 against a struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad bolstered by Shreyas Iyer’s return. Delhi are currently sitting on the second spot, with 12 points from eight games and will look to maintain the form they showed in the first half of the season. On the other hand, Sunrisers are placed at the last spot, with just a solitary win from seven games and six losses.

However, in an unfortunate development Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer T Natarajan tested positive for COVID-19 at a scheduled RT-PCR test ahead of his team’s IPL 2021 encounter against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday. Despite the positive test, the match will go ahead in Dubai.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimrom Hetmyar, Shreyas Iyer, Steve Smith, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Ben Dwarshuis, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lukman Meriwala, Pravin Dubey, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sam Billings and Vishnu Vinod

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Captain), David Warner, Manish Pandey, Sherfane Rutherford, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Abdul Samad, J Suchith, Jason Holder, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Jason Roy

Live Blog

IPL 2021, SRH Vs DC Live Score & Updates:

20:20 (IST)22 Sep 2021
Kane Williamson walks

Kane Williamson is gone. Caught by Hetmyer. Comes down the ground but doesn't get to the pitch of the ball. Struck in the air, and Hetmyer at long off runs to his right to take a catch. That's three down for Hyderabad. SRH 60/3 after 9.5 overs.

20:17 (IST)22 Sep 2021
Bad start by Ashwin

Ashwin got hit by two fours, bowled a wide and a no ball. Not a very good start for the Delhi Capitals bowler. Williamson gets dropped in the last ball of the over. SRH 58/2 after 9 overs.

20:15 (IST)22 Sep 2021
Stoinis out, Smith in

Stoinis is walking off and Ashwin will complete the over. He gets hit for a 4 straight away. Then bowls a wide and then bowls a No ball. Gets hit for a four in the free hit by Pandey. 

20:10 (IST)22 Sep 2021
Stoinis looks uncomfortable

Stoinis pulls out after getting onto his delivery stride. It seems like he may have a leg/calf issue. Umpire takes a time out. SRH 45/2 after 8.1 overs.

20:08 (IST)22 Sep 2021
Another good over

Axar gives 4 runs in the 8th over. Hyderabad batsmen are waiting for the big shots but the Delhi bowlers are not giving them any room to manoeuvre. SRH 43/2 after 8.

20:03 (IST)22 Sep 2021
Batters struggle

Stoinis in the attack. Another brilliant over by a Delhi Capitals bowler. Hyderabad batters are struggling for the big hits. SRH 39/2 after 7.

19:58 (IST)22 Sep 2021
Power Play done

Delhi Capitals' Avesh Khan back in the attack. He stifles the Sunrisers' batsmen who are struggling after losing their two openers. SRH 32/2 after 6 overs.

19:54 (IST)22 Sep 2021
And Saha is gone

In the last ball of the over, Saha is caught by Dhawan. Excellent comeback from Rabada. After being hit for a six hit ball, he produces 4 dots and then picks up the wicket eventually. SRH 29/2 after 5 overs.

19:51 (IST)22 Sep 2021
Saha's Maximum

KG Rabada gets a rude welcome from Saha with a 6. He uses his wrists to flick it behind square for a first-ball six! In front of his toes, and that's a trademark Saha flick. A flourish of the wrists to cap that shot off. SRH 29/1 after 4.1 overs.

19:50 (IST)22 Sep 2021
SRH start slow

Saha hits Axar for a 4 to deep mid-wicket. First ball of the over. Three singles after that first-ball boundary. Patel finishes well. SRH 23/1 after 4 overs.

19:46 (IST)22 Sep 2021
Delhi bowlers piling the pressure

Nortje back in the attack. Brimming with confidence after Warner's wicket. Just 4 off the over. Sunrisers 16/1 after 3 overs.

19:41 (IST)22 Sep 2021
Saha gets first boundary

Avesh Khan bowls to Saha. Gets hit for a 4 in the 5th ball of the second over. Hyderabad 12/1 after 2 overs.

19:37 (IST)22 Sep 2021
A four to end first over

A 4 to end the over. But Warner's wicket is the big talking point. This is the first time since April 2016 Warner has been dismissed for a duck in IPL. SRH 6/1 after 1 over.

19:33 (IST)22 Sep 2021
And gone!!!

Warner is gone as his IPL horror continues. He looks to work the ball to square leg off the back foot. But the ball seams away at the last moment, takes the leading edge, and pops up for point to get under it.

19:31 (IST)22 Sep 2021
Here we go

Saha and Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad shadow bat their way out to the centre. Warner on strike and will face Delhi Capitals' Nortje.

19:20 (IST)22 Sep 2021
A graphical representation

A pictorial representation of the starting lineups of both sides

19:17 (IST)22 Sep 2021
Milestone for Iyer

Shreyas Iyer plays his first match of IPL 2021 and the 150th match of his T20 career

19:12 (IST)22 Sep 2021
Ashwin vs Warner

Veteran spinner Ashwin is one of most effective bowlers against left-handers. His duel with David Warner is likely to decide the outcome of the clash. Ashwin and Warner have locked horns against each other on 11 occasions where the Aussie has managed to amass 95 runs at a strike rate of 111 while Ashwin got the better of David Warner thrice.

19:06 (IST)22 Sep 2021
Sunrisers Hyderabad lineup

SRH XI: D Warner, W Saha, M Pandey, K Williamson, K Jadhav, J Holder, A Samad, R Khan, B Kumar, S Sharma, K Ahmed

19:05 (IST)22 Sep 2021
Delhi Capitals lineup

DC XI: S Dhawan, P Shaw, S Iyer, R Pant, M Stoinis, S Hetmyer, A Patel, R Ashwin, K Rabada, A Khan, A Nortje

IPL 2021, DC vs SRH Predicted Playing XI

Delhi Capitals (DC) Predicted Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c/w), Shimron Hetmyer/Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Predicted Playing XI: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (w), Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul SamadMohammad Nabi/Jason Holder, Rashid KhanBhuvneshwar KumarSandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

