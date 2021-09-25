IPL 2021, DC vs RR Live Score Updates: Delhi aim for top spot, Rajasthan aim for playoff spot

IPL 2021, DC vs RR Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals will be looking to return to the top of the points table with a win against the Rajasthan Royals, who have themselves got themselves off to a flier in the UAE leg of the IPL 2021 season courtesy a brilliant last over by Kartik Tyagi. DC are currently locked in a battle for top spot with CSK, with both teams having 14 points from 9 matches. RR can get into the fourth playoff spot if they can repeat their heroics from their last match.
In IPL 2020, DC lost three of their five games in Abu Dhabi, where the wicket is relatively slower. While the likes of Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada will continue to be crucial for them, they might be relying more on the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel for today’s match. The Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium is the biggest cricket ground in the UAE, and so we can expect a low-scoring thriller, despite the arsenal of batting firepower on either side.
Match begins at 3:30 pm IST
For whatever reason you'd like to know who the 22 players taking the field today will be two hours before the match - maybe you're wondering if the only player from northeast India in the IPL will be retaining his place in the XI, maybe you're Sam Curran and you're wondering if your brother has finally made it to the XI, maybe you've bet your entire fortune on Tewatia smashing five sixes in an over - here's our attempt at predicting the two playing XIs.
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (capt/wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan
Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (capt/wk), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman
Operating like a well-oiled unit (we swear this coverage is not sponsored by UAE's oil industry!!), Delhi Capitals will be eager to consolidate their top spot when they clash with a resurgent Rajasthan Royals, who will be keen to keep the winning momentum going in the Indian Premier League here on Saturday.
Yellow and welcome! Though yellow is all that stands between Delhi Capitals and the top spot in the points table for now. There will be 4 matches left for DC in the league phase after their match tonight. The business end of the IPL approaches (no reference to the oil industry in the current venue of the tournament).
On the other hand, the stakes are even higher for Rajasthan Royals. Without Buttler, Stokes and Archer, they wear the look of a colonial era monument like the Victoria Memorial running on museum exhibits sourced from smaller museums around the country. It was one such unheralded exhibit, Kartik Tyagi, who got them the 2 points last time out. Can they produce something similar tonight?
Toss at 3 pm IST.