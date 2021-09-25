IPL 2021, DC vs RR Live Score Updates: Delhi aim for top spot, Rajasthan aim for playoff spot

Delhi vs Rajasthan

Yellow and welcome! Though yellow is all that stands between Delhi Capitals and the top spot in the points table for now. There will be 4 matches left for DC in the league phase after their match tonight. The business end of the IPL approaches (no reference to the oil industry in the current venue of the tournament).

On the other hand, the stakes are even higher for Rajasthan Royals. Without Buttler, Stokes and Archer, they wear the look of a colonial era monument like the Victoria Memorial running on museum exhibits sourced from smaller museums around the country. It was one such unheralded exhibit, Kartik Tyagi, who got them the 2 points last time out. Can they produce something similar tonight?

Toss at 3 pm IST.