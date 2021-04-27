IPL 2021 DC vs RCB Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch match live?

IPL 2021 DC vs RCB Live Streaming: Delhi and Bangalore are facing each other in 22nd match of the IPL 2021. (FILE)

IPL 2021 DC vs RCB Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are all set to make their presence count in the ongoing IPL season as both sides are facing each other in a battle of equals.

Rishabh Pant’s Capitals have had the upper hand against Virat and Co. in the past and will be looking forward to their 5th consecutive win. It’s going to be an intense battle as both teams will also look for the spot at the top of the table.

While Virat Kohli-led RCB are coming off a loss which would have helped them identify the gaps. That it has come on early in the tournament is a positive Virat Kohli’s men will like to take into the game.

Live Streaming Cricket IPL 2021 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore:

When is the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 match?

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 match will be played on 27th April.

What are the timings of the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 match?

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Where is the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 match being played?

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Which TV Channel will broadcast the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 match?

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the Live Stream of the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 match?

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match live streaming will be available on Disney Hotstar, JIOTV app for premium users.

