IPL 2021, DC vs RCB Live Cricket Score Online: Battle for the top spot

Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Updated: April 27, 2021 6:46:45 pm
IPL 2021, DC vs RCB Live Score: The winner will get climb to the top of points table

IPL 2021, DC vs RCB Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have had a fairly good season so far winning four of their five matches. The winner of the clash will dethrone Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from the top spot on the points table. Capitals registered a close win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous match winning the first super over of the season. On the other hand, RCB were handed their first defeat by an in-form CSK. Capitals would have ideally not made a change in their side but in R Ashwin’s absence, Lalit Yadav is likely to walk in to the team.

RCB suffered a major middle-order collapse in the previous game as they endured an all-round Ravindra Jadeja masterclass. RCB are likely to replace Navdeep Saini with Shahbaz Ahmed. Saini was unimpressive in his first game of the season against CSK whereas Ahmed has been delivering with the ball. RCB may also replace Daniel Christian with Daniel Sams. The Aussie is a left-arm seamer and can provide a cameo down the order as well.

18:46 (IST)27 Apr 2021
Who will replace Ashwin?

R Ashwin took a break from his family after Capitals' win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. In his absence, Lalit Yadav is likely to play as the right arm off-spinner. If Capitals chose to go with an extra seamer, either Umesh Yadav or Ishant Sharma can play the first match of the season. 

18:17 (IST)27 Apr 2021
Battle for the top spot

Hello and welcome to Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live blog. This will be their first match in Ahmedabad. The first match played at this venue showed that the surface has some help for the fast bowlers with the new ball. Both teams may be inclined to play an extra seamer today to make use of the new ball. 

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams, Shahbaz Ahmed

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Steven Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel

