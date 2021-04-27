IPL 2021, DC vs RCB Live Cricket Score Online: Battle for the top spot

IPL 2021, DC vs RCB Live Score: The winner will get climb to the top of points table

IPL 2021, DC vs RCB Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have had a fairly good season so far winning four of their five matches. The winner of the clash will dethrone Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from the top spot on the points table. Capitals registered a close win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous match winning the first super over of the season. On the other hand, RCB were handed their first defeat by an in-form CSK. Capitals would have ideally not made a change in their side but in R Ashwin’s absence, Lalit Yadav is likely to walk in to the team.

RCB suffered a major middle-order collapse in the previous game as they endured an all-round Ravindra Jadeja masterclass. RCB are likely to replace Navdeep Saini with Shahbaz Ahmed. Saini was unimpressive in his first game of the season against CSK whereas Ahmed has been delivering with the ball. RCB may also replace Daniel Christian with Daniel Sams. The Aussie is a left-arm seamer and can provide a cameo down the order as well.