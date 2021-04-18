IPL 2021, DC vs PBKS Live Cricket Score Online: Delhi, Punjab lock horns in Mumbai

IPL 2021, DC vs PBKS Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Hoping to bounce back from their previous loss, Delhi Capitals will face off against Punjab Kings in the ongoing IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.
Both DC and PBKS have played two matches so far this season and they both have won just one encounter each. The Rishabh Pant-led team started their IPL 2021 campaign on a solid note by defeating Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, last year’s runners-up suffered a three-wicket loss at the hands of Rajasthan Royals (RR). On the other hand, PBKS collapsed like a pack of cards against CSK’s Deepak Chahar in their last match when they lost it by six wickets.
Staying confined to his hotel room for 10 days was “quite a lot” for him and DC pacer Anrich Nortje is hoping to get into the act straightaway against PBKS. Nortje had to spend an extended period of time in quarantine due to a false-positive result for COVID-19. However, the fast bowler re-joined the camp on Friday after testing negative thrice. “Ten days in the room was quite a lot for me. It was nice to get out, run around and bowl a bit. I really enjoyed it and hopefully, I can build it up from here on,” said Nortje.
In the first contest of Sunday, AB de Villiers' masterclass and Glenn Maxwell's counter-attacking half-century propelled RCB to an imposing 204/4 against KKR in Chennai. At the halfway mark of the chase, KKR are struggling on 83/4. Follow live updates here.
Delhi Capitals (Probable XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, Kagiso Rabada, R Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan
Punjab Kings (Probable XI): KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Chris Jordan/Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
PBKS (15 wins) have the better record over DC (11 wins) and have won the last match played between these two sides as well.
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the IPL 2021 contest between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. Both Rishabh Pant's side and the KL Rahul-led team will be looking to bounce back from their previous defeats in the competition. Stay tuned for more!