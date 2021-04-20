IPL 2021 DC vs MI Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch

IPL 2021 DC vs MI Live Streaming: Delhi take on Mumbai in Chennai (Source: PTI)

IPL 2021 DC vs MI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: A battle royale is in the offing as heavyweights Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals cross swords, looking to outsmart each other in the IPL in Chennai on Tuesday. Up against a resurgent side, defending champions MI will need to address their middle-order woes if they are to go for a third consecutive win.

While Delhi come into the match after beating Punjab Kings by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai have recorded back-to-back victories by defending low totals, something a formidable opponents like DC may not offer.

What time will the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals begin?