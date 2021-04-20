scorecardresearch
IPL 2021 DC vs MI Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch

IPL 2021 DC vs MI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Delhi Capitals take on Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2021 match on Tuesday

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: April 20, 2021 3:13:40 pm
ipl, ipl live score, ipl final, ipl 2020, live ipl, mi vs dc, mi vs dc 2020, ipl 2020 live cricket score, mi vs dc live cricket score, mi vs dc live streamingIPL 2021 DC vs MI Live Streaming: Delhi take on Mumbai in Chennai (Source: PTI)

IPL 2021 DC vs MI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: A battle royale is in the offing as heavyweights Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals cross swords, looking to outsmart each other in the IPL in  Chennai on Tuesday. Up against a resurgent side, defending champions MI will need to address their middle-order woes if they are to go for a third consecutive win.

While Delhi come into the match after beating Punjab Kings by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai have recorded back-to-back victories by defending low totals, something a formidable opponents like DC may not offer.

