IPL 2021, DC vs MI Live Cricket Score Online: Delhi’s chance to avenge last season’s defeats

IPL 2021, DC vs MI Live Score: Shikhar Dhawan is the man in form for Delhi Capitals

IPL 2021, DC vs MI Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: Mumbai Indians were the only team that troubled Delhi Capitals throughout the IPL 2020 and stood in the way of their maiden IPL title. The two teams went up against each other four times last season include the first qualifier and the final. DC only came close to beating them in the first match. This time around, DC are led by Rishabh Pant who has won two out of three matches he has captained in the league. On the other hand, MI have also won two of their three games. They will take on each other at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. On the Chennai wicket, the captain winning the toss is likely to beat first and then back his bowlers to defend the target.

MI are unlikely to make any changes to their side even though Kiwi speedster Adam Milne was slightly expensive against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous game. Nathan Coulter-Nile is another bowler that can be tested by Rohit Sharma. On the other hand, Lukman Meriwala did not impress in his debut game and can be replaced by Amit Mishra considering Chennai wicket favours spinners. The absence of Anrich Nortje due to Covid-19 is still a concern for Pant as Kagiso Rabada has leaked runs in the two games he has played.