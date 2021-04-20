IPL 2021, DC vs MI Live Cricket Score Online: Delhi’s chance to avenge last season’s defeats

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 20, 2021
By: Sports Desk
Updated: April 20, 2021 6:51:23 pm
IPL 2021, DC vs MI Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: Mumbai Indians were the only team that troubled Delhi Capitals throughout the IPL 2020 and stood in the way of their maiden IPL title. The two teams went up against each other four times last season include the first qualifier and the final. DC only came close to beating them in the first match. This time around, DC are led by Rishabh Pant who has won two out of three matches he has captained in the league. On the other hand, MI have also won two of their three games. They will take on each other at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. On the Chennai wicket, the captain winning the toss is likely to beat first and then back his bowlers to defend the target.

MI are unlikely to make any changes to their side even though Kiwi speedster Adam Milne was slightly expensive against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous game. Nathan Coulter-Nile is another bowler that can be tested by Rohit Sharma. On the other hand, Lukman Meriwala did not impress in his debut game and can be replaced by Amit Mishra considering Chennai wicket favours spinners. The absence of Anrich Nortje due to Covid-19 is still a concern for Pant as Kagiso Rabada has leaked runs in the two games he has played.

Live Blog

IPL 2021, DC vs MI Live Score:

18:51 (IST)20 Apr 2021
Will Hardik bowl?

Hardik Pandya has not been able to bowl due to a shoulder niggle. Kieron Pollard was good with the bat in the previous outing but he has not been impressive with the ball. MI may face issues if more than one of their bowlers leak runs against DC.

18:34 (IST)20 Apr 2021
Mumbai bowling lineup firing

Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar has been excellent in the middle overs whereas Trent Boult has wrapped up the innings well in death overs. Delhi Capitals batsmen need to be vary of these two in-form bowlers. 

18:16 (IST)20 Apr 2021
Head-to-head

Hello and welcome to Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians live blog. MI have had an upper hand over DC winning 16 of the 28 matches they have played against each other. Four of these wins came in the previous season where DC managed to enter their first IPL final. 

Squads:

Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Lukman Meriwala, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Shimron Hetmyer, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel

